Here are the best Bratz outfits for a last minute costume idea

They say you were either a Barbie girl or a Bratz girl when you were growing up, and we figure with Barbie having her moment, the best Bratz outfits deserve their moment in the spotlight. We definitely have Barbie outfits to thank for bringing back a trend of throwback fashion, because Bratz outfits are HOT on TikTok right now.

An unreal outfit idea for Halloween or a costume party, Bratz outfits are so easy to recreate. For a last minute costume idea, you and your girls will be able to nail a Bratz inspired outfit in no time. And, when the night is over? You'll have stylish new pieces in your wardrobe to wear out on your next night out, especially with Y2K fashion being in right now.

Taking inspiration from Yasmin, Cloe, Sasha and Jade, here's some Bratz outfit ideas if you're wanting to bring some Bratitude to your look. So, if you have a real passion for fashion, check out our edit of Bratz inspired outfits that you can shop on the high street right now.

SHOP: The best Bratz outfits

How to dress like a Bratz doll?

Wondering how you can recreate the best Bratz outfits? As well as turning to Pintrest or TikTok for some Bratz outfit inspo, here are some styling tips so you can dress to impress. Don't forget to take ideas from Y2K outfits to inject some colour and personality into your looks.

Y2K accessories: Be it butterfly clips in your hair, a 00s baker boy hat or a leather beret, you can really have fun with how you style your 'fit. Sunglasses make a fab addition to your outfit, and a statement bag can't go wrong. Anything with chunky buckles, chains or diamond embellishment is a plus. Go for denim or metallics to set it off.

Diamanté tops: Well, diamanté everything. A diamond slogan top is so on theme, reminding us of their 'forever diamondz' era that we just can't get enough of.

Shaggy jackets: Bratz loved their shaggy fur jackets, so style your outfit with a one of these over the top in whatever colour you like. Obviously, the brighter the better.

Denim or cargo: A pair of denim flares, a denim skirt or a pair of cargo pants are all ways to bring in the noughties vibe to your Bratz inspired outfit.

Chunky shoes: Known for their incredibly chunky shoes, you'll definitely need something with a platform for this one. Whether it's a pair of knee high boots or heels, anything goes.