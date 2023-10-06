Here are the best Bratz outfits for a last minute costume idea

They say you were either a Barbie girl or a Bratz girl when you were growing up, and we figure with Barbie having her moment, the best Bratz outfits deserve their moment in the spotlight. We definitely have Barbie outfits to thank for bringing back a trend of throwback fashion, because Bratz outfits are HOT on TikTok right now.
An unreal outfit idea for Halloween or a costume party, Bratz outfits are so easy to recreate. For a last minute costume idea, you and your girls will be able to nail a Bratz inspired outfit in no time. And, when the night is over? You'll have stylish new pieces in your wardrobe to wear out on your next night out, especially with Y2K fashion being in right now.
Taking inspiration from Yasmin, Cloe, Sasha and Jade, here's some Bratz outfit ideas if you're wanting to bring some Bratitude to your look. So, if you have a real passion for fashion, check out our edit of Bratz inspired outfits that you can shop on the high street right now.
SHOP: The best Bratz outfits
Description
Of course, you can't go wrong with a Bratz slogan tee. If you're wanting to go literal, this Bratz
Description
The NaaNaa Sequin Butterfly Shape Top With Tie Back is flying out at ASOS, with similar styles
Description
We are loving these Y2K Helena Rimless Women's Sunglasses from Amazon. Aren't they just the ideal
Description
We are SO here for the revival of chunky belts with buckles. This Vintage Belted Micro Mini Denim
Description
Cargo pants are back, baby. These Khaki Washed Camo Print Straight Leg Cargos are favourites of
Description
Throw a signature Leather Baker Hat on with any outfit, and you're sure to give off a Bratz vibe.
Description
This Baby Pink Icon Diamante Fitted Crop Top T Shirt is oh-so cute. From a choice of baby pink or
Description
You can't go wrong with a timeless tartan skirt, and this ASOS DESIGN Pleated Tennis Mini Skirt In
Description
Jaded London have us spoiled for choice with their offering of Y2K essentials at Urban Outfitters.
Description
Would Cloe wear something like this, or is it just us? Also available to shop in bright blue, the
Description
This metallic Crossbody Bag With Chain Strap will add that something extra to your 'fit. You can
Description
Can you get any more 90s than patchwork denim? These Lamoda 90s Denim Patchwork Heeled Boots
Description
We can't get enough of this Faux Suedette Jacket With Fur Trims from Collusion at ASOS that will
Description
Koi Footwear are the king of chunky shoes, and these Lexus Steel Blue Platform Heeled Boots look
Description
Omg, we are OBSESSED with these Indigo Vintage Wash Belted Seam Front Flare Jeans from PLT.
Description
PSA: Skinny Dip has a Bratz collection, and they've teamed up with Bratz to bring an exclusive
How to dress like a Bratz doll?
Wondering how you can recreate the best Bratz outfits? As well as turning to Pintrest or TikTok for some Bratz outfit inspo, here are some styling tips so you can dress to impress. Don't forget to take ideas from Y2K outfits to inject some colour and personality into your looks.
Y2K accessories: Be it butterfly clips in your hair, a 00s baker boy hat or a leather beret, you can really have fun with how you style your 'fit. Sunglasses make a fab addition to your outfit, and a statement bag can't go wrong. Anything with chunky buckles, chains or diamond embellishment is a plus. Go for denim or metallics to set it off.
Diamanté tops: Well, diamanté everything. A diamond slogan top is so on theme, reminding us of their 'forever diamondz' era that we just can't get enough of.
Shaggy jackets: Bratz loved their shaggy fur jackets, so style your outfit with a one of these over the top in whatever colour you like. Obviously, the brighter the better.
Denim or cargo: A pair of denim flares, a denim skirt or a pair of cargo pants are all ways to bring in the noughties vibe to your Bratz inspired outfit.
Chunky shoes: Known for their incredibly chunky shoes, you'll definitely need something with a platform for this one. Whether it's a pair of knee high boots or heels, anything goes.
Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at heat magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.