These are the best leggings with pockets to elevate your gym sessions

When it comes to working out, finding gym leggings with pockets is a key component in securing the ultimate gym outfit. Sure, you could rock up to your workout with some of the best leggings on for a bums and tums session, but if they don't have pockets... are you really living your best gym life?

Finding clothes with pockets (shout out to you, dresses) seems like a monumental task for us girls, because apparently, we would much rather hold everything in our hands than store it away. Yes, we have bags for that reason, but lugging an accessory around on a morning jog is nothing less than unacceptable.

Best high street leggings with pockets: Gilly Hicks Recharge Leggings

Luckily for you though, if you've happened to type in 'best gym leggings with pockets' in your search bar, and have landed on this page, you'll find some of the best on the market right now. It's no surprise that Gymshark leggings made an appearance, but who can blame us when squat-proof, quality leggings are at the forefront of the brand?

We've also found leggings with pockets from other top retailers such as Adanola and My Protein that give Amazon's Honeycomb leggings a run (pun intended) for their money. Check them out below.

What's the difference between regular leggings and gym leggings?

You might wonder if there is any point in investing in some gym leggings if you already own a pair of regular leggings. They look the same, they fit the same, but actually, there are more differences than you'd think.

The main difference is the fact gym leggings are made specifically for gym sessions (and if you plan on sweating buckets) because usually they are made with specific material (read: moisture-wicking fabric) to absorb sweat and keep you feeling fresh.

Many are also made to be squat-proof, so don't worry if you plan on doing anything that involves the glutes, because nobody is going to see straight through your leggings.

How often should I be changing my workout gear?

It is recommended that you change your gym leggings every one to two years, or as necessary for fit and comfort.