These are the best leggings with pockets to elevate your gym sessions

When it comes to working out, finding gym leggings with pockets is a key component in securing the ultimate gym outfit. Sure, you could rock up to your workout with some of the best leggings on for a bums and tums session, but if they don't have pockets... are you really living your best gym life?
Finding clothes with pockets (shout out to you, dresses) seems like a monumental task for us girls, because apparently, we would much rather hold everything in our hands than store it away. Yes, we have bags for that reason, but lugging an accessory around on a morning jog is nothing less than unacceptable.
heat's best leggings with pockets at a glance:
Editor's choice: My Protein Power Leggings, £21.99 on MyProtein
Best high street leggings with pockets: Gilly Hicks Recharge Leggings, £39 on Hollister
Best for running: Gymshark Pocket Leggings, £38 on Gymshark
Luckily for you though, if you've happened to type in 'best gym leggings with pockets' in your search bar, and have landed on this page, you'll find some of the best on the market right now. It's no surprise that Gymshark leggings made an appearance, but who can blame us when squat-proof, quality leggings are at the forefront of the brand?
We've also found leggings with pockets from other top retailers such as Adanola and My Protein that give Amazon's Honeycomb leggings a run (pun intended) for their money. Check them out below.
SHOP: The best leggings with pockets 2024
Editor's choice
Description
My Protein's MP Power Leggings are a great option if you're new to gym wear and aren't sure where
Pros
- Excellent value for money
- No crotch sagging
Cons
- Tighter fit around the waist
Best high street leggings with pockets
Description
Hollister's Gilly Hicks section has some good finds that you might not be able to buy elsewhere.
Pros
- High-waisted fit for comfort
Cons
- Only House members get free delivery on products
Best for running
Description
With a gorgeous range of colours and a shaped waistband for a flattering fit, these Gymshark
Pros
- Reputable brand
- Two pockets
Cons
- Legs may be longer than average
Top-rated on Amazon
Description
When a product has over 16,000 glowing reviews, we're all ears. With an average rating of 4.6 on
Pros
- Pockets large enough for phone
- Affordable price point
Cons
- Some reviewers noted they don't last as long as more luxury options
Best for compressive fit
Description
With aesthetics and style in mind, Adalona is a great option if you're looking to do both feel
Pros
- Stretchy fabric
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- Compressive fit may be uncomfortable for some
Best budget leggings with pockets
Description
H&M is a safe bet if you're looking for activewear even on a budget. You can always get a good
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- DryMove fabric wicks away moisture on skin
Cons
- May have to size down
Best wrap waist leggings with pockets
Description
With wrap waist dealing which a) flatters and b) provides more support during exercise such as
Pros
- Lightweight fabric that is soft and stretchy
- Slip pocket at waist for card and keys
Cons
- Pocket may not fit all mobile phone sizes
What's the difference between regular leggings and gym leggings?
You might wonder if there is any point in investing in some gym leggings if you already own a pair of regular leggings. They look the same, they fit the same, but actually, there are more differences than you'd think.
The main difference is the fact gym leggings are made specifically for gym sessions (and if you plan on sweating buckets) because usually they are made with specific material (read: moisture-wicking fabric) to absorb sweat and keep you feeling fresh.
Many are also made to be squat-proof, so don't worry if you plan on doing anything that involves the glutes, because nobody is going to see straight through your leggings.
How often should I be changing my workout gear?
It is recommended that you change your gym leggings every one to two years, or as necessary for fit and comfort.
