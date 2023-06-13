  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

The best mermaid-core gifts to live out your best Ariel dreams

Fin-tastic options they'll love.

mermaidcore-gifts
by Samantha Price |
Posted
Slide 1 of 16
1
Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress in Stone
Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress in Stone
2
Cream Shell Choker
Cream Shell Choker
3
Small String Pouch Bag
Small String Pouch Bag
4
Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem Maxi Dress
Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem Maxi Dress
5
True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream
True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream
6
Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace
Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace
7
Pearl Headband
Pearl Headband
8
Clear Shell Tray
Clear Shell Tray
9
Venus Goddess Figurine
Venus Goddess Figurine
10
Handmade Seashell Coastal Phone Case
Handmade Seashell Coastal Phone Case
11
Beach Theme Candle Gift Hamper
Beach Theme Candle Gift Hamper
12
Starfish Pendant Stud Earrings
Starfish Pendant Stud Earrings
13
Set of 3 Assorted Glass Vases in Emerald Green
Set of 3 Assorted Glass Vases in Emerald Green
14
Set of 2 Starfish Hair Clips
Set of 2 Starfish Hair Clips
15
Shell Table Lamp
Shell Table Lamp
16
Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine in Mermaid Fin
Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine in Mermaid Fin

With the release of The Little Mermaid this year, we've seen mermaid-core become all the rage over the summer. Not only has the live-action remake meant that mermaid style is trending, but we're also dying to live out our H20: Just Add Water fantasy (which has also just been added to Netflix!) We think it's safe to say we all know a Disney fan-girl, which is why we've put together this guide to the best mermaid-core gifts to treat them to.

Including the best crochet dresses, this trend is making us feel all the nostalgia. From childhoods spent pretending to be mermaids in the pool to rewatching Aquamarine during a sleepover for the tenth time. It's no wonder we couldn't contain our excitement when the mermaid aesthetic started trending on TikTok, all thanks to the remake of our favourite childhood classic.

The best mermaid-core gift shortlist:

Editor's choice: Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress in Stone

Best mermaid-core choker: Cream Shell Choker

Best mermaid-core occasionwear bag: True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream

From cute accessories (hello, shell necklaces!) to home decor, here are some ideas for the best mermaid-core gifts that we're sure they'll love. Not to mention, some styling tips if you're looking to nail the mermaid style we're seeing so much of. So, here's our mermaid gift guide for your aspiring-mermaid friend. Just be sure to warn them to stay clear of the condensation, Cleo.

SHOP: The best mermaid-core gifts

1. Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress in Stone

Editor's Choice

Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress in Stone

View offer

Description

Made with stunning detail, this Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress from ASOS is so

Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress in Stone
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

2. Cream Shell Choker

Best mermaid-core choker

Cream Shell Choker

View offer

Description

The '90s are calling, baby. This Cream Shell Choker is definitely a throwback, but they've been

Cream Shell Choker
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. Small String Pouch Bag

Best mermaid-core everyday bag

Small String Pouch Bag

View offer

Description

This is giving mermaid in the best way. Knitted macrame or rope bags are all in this season thanks

Small String Pouch Bag
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem Maxi Dress

Best mermaid-core occasionwear dress

Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem Maxi Dress

View offer

Description

Every mermaid needs a night out once in a while, right? This Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem

Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem Maxi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream

Best mermaid-core occasionwear bag

True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream

View offer

Description

Wanting to add a little bit of sophistication to your mermaid-core outfit? This True Decadence

True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

6. Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace

Best trending mermaid-core necklace

Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace

View offer

Description

One that we've seen all over TikTok, the Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace is a popular one. This

Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

7. Pearl Headband

Best mermaid-core headband

Pearl Headband

View offer

Description

A simple pearl headband that'll set any outfit off, they'll look ethereal with this hair

Pearl Headband
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

8. Clear Shell Tray

Best mermaid-core trinket dish

Clear Shell Tray

View offer

Description

This dreamy Clear Shell Tray from Etsy would make the best place for them to display all of their

Clear Shell Tray
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

9. Venus Goddess Figurine

Best mermaid-core decor

Venus Goddess Figurine

View offer

Description

Another one that has TikTok and Pinterest obsessed are these Venus Goddess Figurines we've seen

Venus Goddess Figurine
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

10. Handmade Seashell Coastal Phone Case

Best mermaid-core phone case

Handmade Seashell Coastal Phone Case

View offer

Description

Going viral all over TikTok, this style of mosiac phone case is super on trend at the moment.

Handmade Seashell Coastal Phone Case
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

11. Beach Theme Candle Gift Hamper

Best mermaid-core candles

Beach Theme Candle Gift Hamper

View offer

Description

Whether it's a vanilla vacation or coconut coast, this Beach Them Candle Gift Hamper will envelop

Beach Theme Candle Gift Hamper
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

12. Starfish Pendant Stud Earrings

Best mermaid-core earrings

Starfish Pendant Stud Earrings

View offer

Description

&Other Stories{:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer

Starfish Pendant Stud Earrings
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

13. Set of 3 Assorted Glass Vases in Emerald Green

Best mermaid-core vases

Set of 3 Assorted Glass Vases in Emerald Green

View offer

Description

What better way to add a little touch of mermaid-core to their room than with this set of three

Set of 3 Assorted Glass Vases in Emerald Green
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

14. Set of 2 Starfish Hair Clips

Best mermaid-core hair clips

Set of 2 Starfish Hair Clips

View offer

Description

We couldn't resist adding this set of two Starfish Hair Clips to our list. In true mermaid

Set of 2 Starfish Hair Clips
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

15. Shell Table Lamp

Best mermaid-core lamp

Shell Table Lamp

View offer

Description

Looking to bring the ocean to them? This Shell Table Lamp from Urban Outfitters features a

Shell Table Lamp
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

16. Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine in Mermaid Fin

Best mermaid-core nail polish

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine in Mermaid Fin
Price: £3.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

Description

Appropriately named, Mermaid Fin, by Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine's nail polish range is the best

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine in Mermaid Fin
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £3.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

How to dress mermaid-core?

If you want to look like you've just stepped out of the ocean on your newly granted legs, there are a few things you can do to get the mermaid style down. From how you style your hair to the clothes you wear, here are a few styling tips on how to look like a mermaid.

Mermaid-core hair

Of course, you'll be wanting to put your mermaid waver to good use and get that salt spray on for those beachy waves. Braids are a great touch, and don't forget accessories. Anything pearl would work here, from pearl hairclips to pearl headbands. Alternatively, you could slick your hair for the 'wet hair look.'

Mermaid-core clothes

In keeping with a cool colour scheme, you can really have fun with this part. Flowy dresses and skirts with ruffles or tiers add a bit of whimsy. Strappy slip dresses in silk fabrics would work like a dream. As well as netted or crochet tops that you can drape over your outfit.

Mermaid-core bags

Once again, pearl or netting works really well on bags, too. Depending on your style, you could go for a novelty bag such as a seashell bag or one that has a print that represents the sea. Or, for something more subtle, a basket weave bag will add that beachy feel.

Mermaid-core jewellery

Accessories are so important, and adding all the right jewellery will make your outfit pop. Jewellery with ocean motifs such as starfish, seashells, and coral are the obvious choice. A simple set of pearl necklaces and earrings would also look dreamy. A heart-shaped locket is another fitting idea, so you can mourn your lover who was lost at sea x

Mermaid-core shoes

Always go for sandals for that beachy look. However, if you're wanting to dress up, strappy sandal heels will add that little bit of glamour to your outfit. Once again, anything pearl embellished, within a cooler colour scheme or with an iridescent finish would look fab.

Mermaid-core nails

A nice finishing touch? Add a pop of colour to your nails with some natural nail designs. Alternatively, whites, blues, greens and lilacs would also work well here. Look for polishes with a glazed, iridescent or pearlescent finish to add that touch of shimmer. Glitter nail polishes in these tones would work as well.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at heat magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift