The best mermaid-core gifts to live out your best Ariel dreams

With the release of The Little Mermaid this year, we've seen mermaid-core become all the rage over the summer. Not only has the live-action remake meant that mermaid style is trending, but we're also dying to live out our H20: Just Add Water fantasy (which has also just been added to Netflix!) We think it's safe to say we all know a Disney fan-girl, which is why we've put together this guide to the best mermaid-core gifts to treat them to.

Including the best crochet dresses, this trend is making us feel all the nostalgia. From childhoods spent pretending to be mermaids in the pool to rewatching Aquamarine during a sleepover for the tenth time. It's no wonder we couldn't contain our excitement when the mermaid aesthetic started trending on TikTok, all thanks to the remake of our favourite childhood classic.

The best mermaid-core gift shortlist:

Best mermaid-core choker: Cream Shell Choker

Best mermaid-core occasionwear bag: True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream

From cute accessories (hello, shell necklaces!) to home decor, here are some ideas for the best mermaid-core gifts that we're sure they'll love. Not to mention, some styling tips if you're looking to nail the mermaid style we're seeing so much of. So, here's our mermaid gift guide for your aspiring-mermaid friend. Just be sure to warn them to stay clear of the condensation, Cleo.

SHOP: The best mermaid-core gifts

1. Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress in Stone Editor's Choice View offer Description Made with stunning detail, this Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress from ASOS is so ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. Cream Shell Choker Best mermaid-core choker View offer Description The '90s are calling, baby. This Cream Shell Choker is definitely a throwback, but they've been ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. Small String Pouch Bag Best mermaid-core everyday bag View offer Description This is giving mermaid in the best way. Knitted macrame or rope bags are all in this season thanks ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem Maxi Dress Best mermaid-core occasionwear dress View offer Description Every mermaid needs a night out once in a while, right? This Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream Best mermaid-core occasionwear bag View offer Description Wanting to add a little bit of sophistication to your mermaid-core outfit? This True Decadence ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace Best trending mermaid-core necklace View offer Description One that we've seen all over TikTok, the Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace is a popular one. This ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

7. Pearl Headband Best mermaid-core headband View offer Description A simple pearl headband that'll set any outfit off, they'll look ethereal with this hair ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

8. Clear Shell Tray Best mermaid-core trinket dish View offer Description This dreamy Clear Shell Tray from Etsy would make the best place for them to display all of their ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

9. Venus Goddess Figurine Best mermaid-core decor View offer Description Another one that has TikTok and Pinterest obsessed are these Venus Goddess Figurines we've seen ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

10. Handmade Seashell Coastal Phone Case Best mermaid-core phone case View offer Description Going viral all over TikTok, this style of mosiac phone case is super on trend at the moment. ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

11. Beach Theme Candle Gift Hamper Best mermaid-core candles View offer Description Whether it's a vanilla vacation or coconut coast, this Beach Them Candle Gift Hamper will envelop ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

13. Set of 3 Assorted Glass Vases in Emerald Green Best mermaid-core vases View offer Description What better way to add a little touch of mermaid-core to their room than with this set of three ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

14. Set of 2 Starfish Hair Clips Best mermaid-core hair clips View offer Description We couldn't resist adding this set of two Starfish Hair Clips to our list. In true mermaid ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

15. Shell Table Lamp Best mermaid-core lamp View offer Description Looking to bring the ocean to them? This Shell Table Lamp from Urban Outfitters features a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

How to dress mermaid-core?

If you want to look like you've just stepped out of the ocean on your newly granted legs, there are a few things you can do to get the mermaid style down. From how you style your hair to the clothes you wear, here are a few styling tips on how to look like a mermaid.

Mermaid-core hair

Of course, you'll be wanting to put your mermaid waver to good use and get that salt spray on for those beachy waves. Braids are a great touch, and don't forget accessories. Anything pearl would work here, from pearl hairclips to pearl headbands. Alternatively, you could slick your hair for the 'wet hair look.'

Mermaid-core clothes

In keeping with a cool colour scheme, you can really have fun with this part. Flowy dresses and skirts with ruffles or tiers add a bit of whimsy. Strappy slip dresses in silk fabrics would work like a dream. As well as netted or crochet tops that you can drape over your outfit.

Mermaid-core bags

Once again, pearl or netting works really well on bags, too. Depending on your style, you could go for a novelty bag such as a seashell bag or one that has a print that represents the sea. Or, for something more subtle, a basket weave bag will add that beachy feel.

Mermaid-core jewellery

Accessories are so important, and adding all the right jewellery will make your outfit pop. Jewellery with ocean motifs such as starfish, seashells, and coral are the obvious choice. A simple set of pearl necklaces and earrings would also look dreamy. A heart-shaped locket is another fitting idea, so you can mourn your lover who was lost at sea x

Mermaid-core shoes

Always go for sandals for that beachy look. However, if you're wanting to dress up, strappy sandal heels will add that little bit of glamour to your outfit. Once again, anything pearl embellished, within a cooler colour scheme or with an iridescent finish would look fab.

Mermaid-core nails

A nice finishing touch? Add a pop of colour to your nails with some natural nail designs. Alternatively, whites, blues, greens and lilacs would also work well here. Look for polishes with a glazed, iridescent or pearlescent finish to add that touch of shimmer. Glitter nail polishes in these tones would work as well.