The best mermaid-core gifts to live out your best Ariel dreams

With the release of The Little Mermaid this year, we've seen mermaid-core become all the rage over the summer. Not only has the live-action remake meant that mermaid style is trending, but we're also dying to live out our H20: Just Add Water fantasy (which has also just been added to Netflix!) We think it's safe to say we all know a Disney fan-girl, which is why we've put together this guide to the best mermaid-core gifts to treat them to.
Including the best crochet dresses, this trend is making us feel all the nostalgia. From childhoods spent pretending to be mermaids in the pool to rewatching Aquamarine during a sleepover for the tenth time. It's no wonder we couldn't contain our excitement when the mermaid aesthetic started trending on TikTok, all thanks to the remake of our favourite childhood classic.
The best mermaid-core gift shortlist:
Editor's choice: Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress in Stone
Best mermaid-core choker: Cream Shell Choker
Best mermaid-core occasionwear bag: True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream
From cute accessories (hello, shell necklaces!) to home decor, here are some ideas for the best mermaid-core gifts that we're sure they'll love. Not to mention, some styling tips if you're looking to nail the mermaid style we're seeing so much of. So, here's our mermaid gift guide for your aspiring-mermaid friend. Just be sure to warn them to stay clear of the condensation, Cleo.
SHOP: The best mermaid-core gifts
1. Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress in Stone
Editor's Choice
Description
Made with stunning detail, this Miss Selfridge Crochet Fringe Maxi Dress from ASOS is so
2. Cream Shell Choker
Best mermaid-core choker
Description
The '90s are calling, baby. This Cream Shell Choker is definitely a throwback, but they've been
3. Small String Pouch Bag
Best mermaid-core everyday bag
Description
This is giving mermaid in the best way. Knitted macrame or rope bags are all in this season thanks
4. Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem Maxi Dress
Best mermaid-core occasionwear dress
Description
Every mermaid needs a night out once in a while, right? This Emerald Green Cowl Neck Frill Hem
5. True Decadence Pearl Structured Grab Bag in Cream
Best mermaid-core occasionwear bag
Description
Wanting to add a little bit of sophistication to your mermaid-core outfit? This True Decadence
6. Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace
Best trending mermaid-core necklace
Description
One that we've seen all over TikTok, the Pearl Seashell Pendant Necklace is a popular one. This
7. Pearl Headband
Best mermaid-core headband
Description
A simple pearl headband that'll set any outfit off, they'll look ethereal with this hair
8. Clear Shell Tray
Best mermaid-core trinket dish
Description
This dreamy Clear Shell Tray from Etsy would make the best place for them to display all of their
9. Venus Goddess Figurine
Best mermaid-core decor
Description
Another one that has TikTok and Pinterest obsessed are these Venus Goddess Figurines we've seen
10. Handmade Seashell Coastal Phone Case
Best mermaid-core phone case
Description
Going viral all over TikTok, this style of mosiac phone case is super on trend at the moment.
11. Beach Theme Candle Gift Hamper
Best mermaid-core candles
Description
Whether it's a vanilla vacation or coconut coast, this Beach Them Candle Gift Hamper will envelop
12. Starfish Pendant Stud Earrings
Best mermaid-core earrings
Description
&Other Stories
13. Set of 3 Assorted Glass Vases in Emerald Green
Best mermaid-core vases
Description
What better way to add a little touch of mermaid-core to their room than with this set of three
14. Set of 2 Starfish Hair Clips
Best mermaid-core hair clips
Description
We couldn't resist adding this set of two Starfish Hair Clips to our list. In true mermaid
15. Shell Table Lamp
Best mermaid-core lamp
Description
Looking to bring the ocean to them? This Shell Table Lamp from Urban Outfitters features a
Best mermaid-core nail polish
Description
Appropriately named, Mermaid Fin, by Rimmel 60 Seconds Super-Shine's nail polish range is the best
How to dress mermaid-core?
If you want to look like you've just stepped out of the ocean on your newly granted legs, there are a few things you can do to get the mermaid style down. From how you style your hair to the clothes you wear, here are a few styling tips on how to look like a mermaid.
Mermaid-core hair
Of course, you'll be wanting to put your mermaid waver to good use and get that salt spray on for those beachy waves. Braids are a great touch, and don't forget accessories. Anything pearl would work here, from pearl hairclips to pearl headbands. Alternatively, you could slick your hair for the 'wet hair look.'
Mermaid-core clothes
In keeping with a cool colour scheme, you can really have fun with this part. Flowy dresses and skirts with ruffles or tiers add a bit of whimsy. Strappy slip dresses in silk fabrics would work like a dream. As well as netted or crochet tops that you can drape over your outfit.
Mermaid-core bags
Once again, pearl or netting works really well on bags, too. Depending on your style, you could go for a novelty bag such as a seashell bag or one that has a print that represents the sea. Or, for something more subtle, a basket weave bag will add that beachy feel.
Mermaid-core jewellery
Accessories are so important, and adding all the right jewellery will make your outfit pop. Jewellery with ocean motifs such as starfish, seashells, and coral are the obvious choice. A simple set of pearl necklaces and earrings would also look dreamy. A heart-shaped locket is another fitting idea, so you can mourn your lover who was lost at sea x
Mermaid-core shoes
Always go for sandals for that beachy look. However, if you're wanting to dress up, strappy sandal heels will add that little bit of glamour to your outfit. Once again, anything pearl embellished, within a cooler colour scheme or with an iridescent finish would look fab.
Mermaid-core nails
A nice finishing touch? Add a pop of colour to your nails with some natural nail designs. Alternatively, whites, blues, greens and lilacs would also work well here. Look for polishes with a glazed, iridescent or pearlescent finish to add that touch of shimmer. Glitter nail polishes in these tones would work as well.
