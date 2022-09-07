Love Island winner SHADES fellow Islander in Twitter feud

There have been some jaw-dropping Love Island feuds over the years, with many of them even kicking off outside of the show, but we absolutely didn’t see the latest row coming.

It’s getting seriously shady on social media between Amber Gill, who won the ITV2 show in 2019, and 2021 Islander Jake Cornish and fans are lapping up every subtweet and catty remark.

The fight began when Jake, who quit Love Island last year just days before the final after splitting from Liberty Poole, appeared to send an indirect tweet Amber’s way following her appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“Loving this SAS who dares win with a certain someone getting beasted 🤣🫣,” he wrote as Amber was put through her paces by former marine Rudy Reyes and his formidable team.

It didn’t take long for Amber to get wind of Jake’s tweet and, of course, she didn’t bite her tongue.

Taking aim at Jake’s post-villa career move as garden furniture mogul 'The Rattan Man', Amber tweeted, “I was getting paid while you were * checks notes * selling garden furniture…

“Glad you're tuning in thoough to watch me do something nobody is asking you to do 😂”

The shade is REAL.

Jake didn’t seem too bothered at Amber coming for his business credentials though as he later tweeted, “Another business ✅ Solid graft does pay off … just stick at it 🙌🏽”

Some fans were very much Team Amber, with one replying to Jake, “She lives rent free in your head,” while others defended him after Amber’s jibe at his new job.

“Knocking somebody’s hustle 👎,” commented one.

Speaking about her Celeb SAS experience, which saw her reunited with fellow Islander Curtis Pritchard, Amber previously said, “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is a massive test of who you are as an individual. I learnt so much about myself that I didn’t expect in such a short space of time, but let me tell you, it’s really f--king hard!”