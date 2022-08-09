13 HUGE Love Island fights that happened off camera

CREDIT: u00a9 ITV

Charlie Frederick was left FUMING in 2019 when two of his exes, Arabella Chi and Lucie Donlan entered the villa. After being booted off the show before their arrival, he called out Love Island and shared messages stating that he was actually seeing Arabella just two weeks before the show started, he even labelled her "sly as f * ck' on Instagram. Telling his followers on Insta stories, he said, "Right so this is all an absolute madness for me. Finding out that a person I'm seeing/have a lot of feelings for. On a serious level has just strolled into the villa completely disregarding my feelings and our relationship or what we had."I feel like I have to air these screen shots because I feel like I've been completely mugged off. I'm truly upset that Arabella has lied to me about what she was doing and claiming she had a campaign but instead actioning going into Love Island."