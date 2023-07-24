Remember Love Island’s Ellie Brown? Here’s what she’s doing now

It's somehow been five years since the fourth series of Love Island aired, but we've never stopped thinking about it tbh. As well as winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, Love Island 2018 also gifted us with iconic Islanders like Megan Barton-Hanson, Georgia Steel and Dr Alex George.

Another 2018 Islander that we could never forget is Ellie Brown - remember her savage showdown with Georgia, where a C-bomb may or may not have been dropped?

Drama aside, Ellie's time in the villa was best known for her romance with Charlie Brake. The pair are no longer together, but that's not the only thing that changed since 2018.

Not only does she have a new look, but Ellie has also become a successful model and influencer. She's even launched a podcast called The Blonde Diaries with Love Island 2021 star Mary Bedford.

Who is Ellie Brown?

You'll most likely know Ellie for her stint on Love Island in 2018, but she's since gone on to star on Ex On The Beach and is a social media influencer, model and podcast host.

How old is Ellie Brown?

Ellie was born on 25 February 1998, making her 25 years old at the time of writing.

Where is Ellie Brown from?

She's from Newcastle.

What did she do before Love Island?

Ellie worked as a business development manager before the villa.

When was Ellie Brown on Love Island?

Ellie appeared on the fourth series of Love Island back in 2018. She entered as a bombshell on day 15 and made it all the way to day 43, when she was dumped just a few weeks before the final.

Who was Ellie Brown coupled up with on Love Island?

Ellie first coupled up with Dr Alex George on day 20, five days after she joined the villa. She then met Charlie Brake in Casa Amor and they coupled up on day 30. They remained a couple after leaving the villa too, but split just months later.

Are Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake still together?

The pair are no longer together, announcing their split in October 2018. Despite enjoying a romantic trip to Switzerland and posting some VERY loved-up snaps on social media, it just wasn't meant to be.

Taking to social media to update her fans, Ellie wrote, "I am trying to deal with this as best and as quietly as possible but it is hard and if you really believe that you are just as cowardly as the person who said it.

"By no means am I saying I was the perfect girlfriend but I adored Charlie from the bottom of my heart and he knows that. I know everybody is waiting for a comment from me on this whole situation but I really just don’t know what to say....❤️."

Did Ellie know Adam Collard before Love Island?

Yes. She knew Adam (and his ex) from Newcastle.

"Newcastle is very small, so everyone knows everyone. We all speak. If I saw him in a nightclub I would say ‘hello’ but we’ve not been in the same friendship circle," she said.

Is she pals with any other Love Island stars?

Before going onto the show, Ellie knew former Love Island star Alex Beattie, as well as Sophie Gradon (series two) who tragically died in 2018.

Ellie has since became friends with a bunch of other Islanders, including Molly-Mae Hague.

Is Ellie Brown still friends with Zara McDermott?

Ellie and Zara joined the villa as bombshells at the same time and quickly formed a close bond. Zara then coupled up with Adam, who Ellie knew from outside the villa, but they split after almost a year in March 2019. At the time, Ellie confirmed she would remain friends with both Adam and Zara.

She told The Daily Star, "Me and Zara have an unspoken bond, we speak to each other every day without fail."

"It’s not been awkward because they haven’t made it awkward for me. Neither of them have said they don’t want me speaking to the other."

Although they haven't been spotted together for a while, Ellie and Zara appear to be friends to this day as they still follow each other on Instagram.

Was Ellie Brown on Ex On The Beach?

It was rumoured that BOTH Ellie and her co-star ex Charlie would feature on MTV's Ex On Beach. There were also claims that they clashed while filming.

However, when the show aired Charlie actually apologised to Ellie for hurting her and they both finally got closure.

What happened with Ellie Brown and Michael Griffiths?

Ellie managed to get closure from her previous relationship with Charlie Brake and she started seeing Love Island 2019 star Michael Griffiths.

However things didn't last, with Michael explaining on The Reality Tea podcast, "Ellie hated me for a little bit. Not immediately after it happened, but it was for a while until last month. Yeah, pretty much December.

"So I'll explain it from my my point. So from the get go, I said to Ellie that I didn't want anything to kind of progress any way because I thought that I would hurt her."

Ellie added, "Yeah, when we left the villa we said we weren’t in a relationship. That was always like set in stone."

However Ellie unfollowed him on Instagram when he was spotted on a date with someone else... just days after their break-up.

She explained, "So Michael started seeing this girl, right. He went to Winter Wonderland with her right, and then he got a picture there for promo and text me saying, ‘what should I caption this picture?’.

"I was like ‘are you serious? Don’t ask me to caption the picture of you at Winter Wonderland with another girl!’"

What happened with Ellie Brown and Joey Essex?

After leaving the villa and splitting from Charlie, not only did Ellie kiss Pete Wicks but she also dated TOWIE's Joey Essex.

Unfortunately, things didn't last and they reunited on Ex on the Beach. It was MEGA awkward because Joey started dating Lorena Medina and Ellie was left in tears.

What happened with Ellie Brown and Marcus Rashford?

There were rumours that Ellie kissed footballer Marcus Rashford in a club, but he went on to deny the claims.

What happened with Ellie Brown and Jack Grealish?

In August 2021, Ellie and footballer Jack sparked romance rumours when they were pictured looking VERY cosy on a night out in Manchester as they appeared to leave an event together before apparently going clubbing.

According to onlookers, Ellie and Jack "seemed really into each other" after they met at city centre hotspot Peter Street Kitchen.

A source revealed at the time, "Drinks were flowing and they were flirting like mad. At one point they nipped outside for a quiet chat with some friends.

"Later on in the evening, Jack was going to Chinawhite with some of his footballing pals, including teammate Riyad Mahrez and Danny Simpson."

They added to The Sun, "Ellie ended up in the same club as them with her pals."

However, the 2018 Islander has seemingly put an end to the romance rumours as she insisted their encounter was nothing more than a chance meeting.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "This ‘party’ was an event and If you know the venue that’s where the toilets are. Must [ have ] said hi for all of 30 seconds."

What’s Ellie Brown’s Instagram?

You can find Ellie on Instagram here: @brown.elle.

What's Ellie Brown's Twitter?

You can also follow Ellie @ellieobrown on Twitter.