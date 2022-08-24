Three iconic Love Island stars join Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and LOL

There’s a whole host of famous faces taking part including a number of, frankly, iconic reality stars.

2019 Islanders Amber Gill and Curtis Pritchard will be put through their paces by Chief Instructor Rudy Reyes and his team, as will OG Love Island star Calum Best (he won the celebrity series back in 2006, don’tcha know?).

A TOWIE reunion is also on the cards as the line-up includes Pete Wicks and Ferne McCann.

CHECK OUT the official Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up

Gallery Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line-up 1 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 27 Best known for: Appearing as a professional dancer on Strictly for four series 2 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 25 Best known for: Winning Love Island in 2019 3 of 14 CREDIT: Getty Age: 31 Best known for: Appearing on MTV's Ex on the Beach and raising money for charity following the death of his daughter Azaylia 4 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 41 Best known for: Appearing on Love Island, Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating 5 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 26 Best known for: Appearing on Love Island in 2019 and being a professional dancer 6 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 44 Best known for: Being an Olympic sprinter 7 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 61 Best known for: Winning two Olympic medals in javelin 8 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 32 Best known for: Appearing on TOWIE and her own reality show First Time Mum 9 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 29 Best known for: Winning gold in the women's 57kg taekwondo category in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics 10 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 39 Best known for: Playing Emily Shadwick in Brookside from 1998 to 2003 11 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 34 Best known for: Competing in the Paralympics as a high jumper 12 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 21 Best known for: Starring as Tiffany Butcher-Baker in EastEnders 13 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 33 Best known for: Appearing on TOWIE 14 of 14 CREDIT: Channel 4 Age: 29 Best known for: Winning the World Boxing Association female bantamweight title in April 2021

Famous faces from the world of reality TV, soaps and sport will be taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins ©Channel 4

Speaking about taking part in the show, Curtis said, “I’ve always been into pushing myself to the extreme, but let’s be honest, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is the most extreme show on TV.

"It’s seeing whether you can cope, whether you can go to hell and back and come out the other side stronger and better. I really wanted to see if I had what it takes!”

His brother AJ added, "It was enlightening. Everything about the show is so positive. Even in the most dangerous scenarios there’s always a positive to take from it. This was a massive life goal ticked. It was everything I hoped it would be and more.”

Amber reportedly bowed out of Celebrity SAS after just 48 hours ©Channel 4

On the other hand, Amber said, "Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is a massive test of who you are as an individual. I learnt so much about myself that I didn’t expect in such a short space of time, but let me tell you, it’s really f--king hard!”

The Love Island 2019 winner is rumoured to have quit the show after just 48 hours, with a TV insider telling The Sun, "Amber is by no means a wimp, but just couldn’t hack it any longer. She’s a reality star turned fitness expert and even she couldn’t stay longer than two days. She was gutted but couldn’t carry on."