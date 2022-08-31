Love Island legend gives birth and reveals baby’s ‘gorgeous’ name

It’s safe to say that the 2019 series of Love Island gave us some seriously stand out stars – Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are some of the UK’s most successful influencers, and Maura Higgins produced some of the most memorable meme fodder in Love Island history.

But like every series, there were some that didn’t get a star on the Villa Walk of Fame, with the Casa Amor casualties most likely to disappear without a trace.

But maybe the last laugh is on us, as legendary Casa Amor reject Lavena Back has come a hell of a long way since her time on the show. The 2019 bombshell recently announced that she has given birth to her first child with her husband and they have announced their unusual choice of name.

Taking to Instagram, Lavena announced her happy news by sharing a gorgeous black and white snap, writing, "Welcome to the world baby Sage. Our greatest gift is you! 🤍."

Lavena's followers were quick to congratulate her, with many complimenting the "gorgeous" name choice.

One wrote, "What a beautiful name! Congratulations to you both 💫♥️ xxx".

Another added, "Our little Sage 🥰💕💕".

Lavena entered the main villa when the OG girls were at the Casa Amor house alongside Joanna Chimonides, Belle Hassan and Jourdan Riane. However she might be best remembered for exclaiming “we gon’ take your men!” as the new girls prepared to meet the boys for the first time. Unfortunately though, she failed to make an impact and was booted from the show without coupling up with anyone.

But all is well that ends well because Lavena announced a few years on that (admittedly, hardly insubstantial) she’d found the man of her dreams, and has even travelled to four countries with him since they began dating.

Fast forward to 2022 and he's now her husband, and they've welcomed baby Sage into the world.

Taking to Instagram in February 2022 (the day before Valentines Day), Lavena revealed that he had got down on one knee, telling her followers, "My soulmate proposed to me where we had our first date! 🥺😭 2022 has started off amazingly! ❤️."

A month later, she took to Instagram again to announce that they were expecting their first child together. Sharing an adorable video, she said, "I love you, baby ❤️."

Her former Love Island co-stars were quick to congratulate her, with Belle Hassan writing, "Omggggg congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lucie Donlan, who is engaged to 2020 Islander Luke Mabbott, wrote, "I’m tearing up, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!! 🥳🥺🥺Such amazing news I’m so happy for you🥰🤍."

It didn't stop there, though, as Lavena revealed in April that she had tied the knot, taking to TikTok to share a video of "snippets of the best day of my life."

“The rest is history🥺❤️,” she said.

Too cute.

CHECK OUT: where are the former Love Island winners now?

Love Island winners - where are they now slider 2 of 24 Slide 2 of 25 u00a9 Getty Images 2005 - Celebrity Love Island - Jayne Middlemiss TV presenter and model Jayne Middlemiss was the first person to win Celebrity Love Island, alongside Fran Cosgrave. Nothing happened between the pair when they left the villa, with Jayne continuing with work in TV, including shows such as Celebrity Masterchef and Pointless. She's now a radio presenter!

u00a9 Getty Images 2005 - Celebrity Love Island - Fran Cosgrave Fran Cosgrave, who is the former Westlife bodyguard, went on to land his own spin-off TV show alongside Calum Best and Paul Danan, before releasing his autobiography in 2006. Fran dated Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton, with the pair welcoming a son together, but they've since split.

u00a9 Getty Images 2006 - Celebrity Love Island - Calum Best Despite being on the show in 2005, Calum Best re-entered the Celebrity Love Island villa in 2006, this time winning the show alongside Geordie girl Bianca Gascoigne.

u00a9 Getty Images 2006 - Celebrity Love Island - Calum Best Since leaving the villa in 2006, Calum has kept himself in the spotlight, appearing on a number of other shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and Famously Single. In 2018 it was being reported that Calum was dating Hannah Murrell, despite the model being 16 years younger than the 38-year-old.

u00a9 Getty Images 2006 - Celebrity Love Island - Bianca Gascoigne Entering the Celebrity Love Island villa as a glamour model in 2006, Bianca won the show alongside Calum Best.

u00a9 Getty Images 2006 - Celebrity Love Island - Bianca Gascoigne Although nothing materialised romantically between Bianca and Calum outside of the show, the model went on to achieve success, appearing on shows such as Gladiators, Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Coach Trip.She even auditioned for The X Factor in 2012!

u00a9 ITV 2015 - Love Island: Jess Hayes and Max Morley When Love Island returned to our TV screens in 2015, with host Caroline Flack, Jess Hayes and Max Morley were crowned the winners, taking home a massive £50,000 each.Just 40 days after leaving the villa, the pair split up, leaving viewers of the show heartbroken.

u00a9 Getty Images 2015 - Love Island: Jess Hayes Despite splitting from Max, a few years later Jess found true happiness with her boyfriend Dan Lawry. The pair welcomed their first child together in 2019, a baby boy called Presley James Lawry.

u00a9 Getty Images 2015 - Love Island: Max Morley Max has kept himself relatively out of the spotlight since he won the show, but in recent months he's been dating Love Island 2018 star Laura Anderson.

u00a9 ITV 2016 - Love Island: Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey After coupling up on Day One of Love Island 2016, it was love at first sight for Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who went on to beat Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen in the series two final.

u00a9 Getty Images 2016 - Love Island: Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey Despite splitting for a short period, Cara and Nathan rekindled their romance after discovering Cara was expecting the couple's first baby. After Cara gave birth to baby Freddie, Nathan then proposed to his girl back in the Love Island villa, with the pair getting married in 2019. A true Love Island fairytale!

u00a9 ITV 2017 - Love Island: Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies It didn't take long for Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies to couple up on Love Island series three, with the pair going on to win the show ahead of Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.Despite this, the pair ended their romance just before Christmas in 2017, but they have remained friends!

u00a9 Getty Images 2017 - Love Island: Kem Cetinay He's a single boy, but that hasn't stopped Kem going on to achieve great things. As well as landing a record deal with his Love Island BFF Chris Hughes (and a TV show to follow), Kem appeared on Dancing On Ice and now he's joined This Morning as their showbiz reporter. In 2019 he was also unveiled as Primark's first ever male ambassador.

u00a9 Getty Images 2017 - Love Island: Amber Davies Despite being romantically linked with the likes of Chris Clark and Liam Payne, Amber has remained single since her split from Kem.Pursuing her dream of being on stage, Amber landed her dream role in Dolly Parton's West End musical 9 To 5 alongside the likes of Louise Redknapp, and she's received amazing reviews.

u00a9 ITV 2018 - Love Island: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer The nation fell in love with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham when they coupled up and won Love Island in 2018. Despite high hopes for the couple, Dani and Jack announced they'd split up in April 2019.

u00a9 Getty Images 2018 - Love Island: Dani Dyer Just weeks after her split from Jack, Dani started dating her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, and the pair look super loved-up on social media. As well as this, the reality star has reportedly made more than £1 million since she left the villa, with various clothing deals, Instagram posts and her own eyelash product.

u00a9 Getty Images 2018 - Love Island: Jack Fincham After his split from Dani, Jack joined the cast of series seven of Celebs Go Dating, in an attempt to find his perfect girl. Jack has also teamed up with brands like McDonald's and Protein World, and his debut clothing line is due out later in 2019.

u00a9 Getty Images 2019 - Love Island: Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea After getting her heart broken by Michael Griffiths, Amber Gill was swept off her feet when Irish hunk Greg O'Shea entered the villa with just two weeks to go! Despite only knowing each other for 12 days, Greg and Amber were crowned winners of the 2019 series, beating Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae for the Love Island crown.

Getty 2019 - Love Island: Amber Gill Although Amber and Greg appeared to leave the villa on good terms vowing to stay together and split the cash prize, their relationship didn't last with their split announced just five weeks after they left the show.In the time since Amber has gone on to have a successful career as a model and influencer and has a whopping 2.6M followers on Instagram.

Getty 2019 - Love Island: Greg O'Shea Since leaving the show greg has continued to pursue his successful sporting career and has seen lots of success. He even competed in last years Olympic Games (WOW).

ITV 2020 - Love Island: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the first (and potentially only) series of Love Island to take place in South Africa. They beat favourites Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman and left the show on strong form, deciding to split the £50,000 with Luke announcing he wanted to spend his winnings on a home for him and Paige (awww).

Getty 2020 - Love Island: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp Paige and Finn have been together ever since and by all accounts seem to be going strong. We guess love is real...

ITV 2021 - Love Island: Millie Court and Liam Reardon Millie Court and Liam Reardon hit it off from the get go but went through a rough patch following Casa Amor. However Liam managed to win Millie around and they won the seventh season.

Getty Images 2021 - Love Island: Millie Court and Liam Reardon They left the show loved up and have since moved in together. While there has been rumours floating around that they might have split, Millie has shut down the speculation.

Previous Next

Gallery View Gallery 24 photos 1 of 24 CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images 2005 - Celebrity Love Island - Jayne Middlemiss TV presenter and model Jayne Middlemiss was the first person to win Celebrity Love Island, alongside Fran Cosgrave. Nothing happened between the pair when they left the villa, with Jayne continuing with work in TV, including shows such as Celebrity Masterchef and Pointless. She's now a radio presenter!

Prior to her short stint in the Love Island villa Lavena hadn’t had the best luck in love after it was reported that she’d dated and been serially cheated on by premier league footballer Wilfried Zaha.

“They split about four years ago because Zaha cheated on her repeatedly,” a source told OK! magazine at the time.

“They’d been together for about two years and had been on and off too. I don’t think Lavena has had any serious relationships or been in love since being with Wilfried. She’s now ready to find love again and saw going on Love Island as the perfect way to prove to herself that she’s over him.”

They added, “Zaha still contacts her and recently expressed his upset and jealousy at her being in rapper Dave’s music video for his song Streatham. God only knows how he’s going to feel about her being in Love Island and the whole nation being able to see her dating other guys.”

We couldn’t be happier for Lavena for finally finding her perfect man.