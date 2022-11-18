Millie Court makes major commitment to another Islander following Liam Reardon split

It may be hard to believe but out of the eight couples who have won Love Island over the years, only two are still together.

Although they faced cheating rumours when they first announced their split, both Millie and Liam have insisted no one else was involved in their breakup and the pair are thought to have remained friends. They still follow each other social media and, from what we can tell, the toxicity is at zero. Good to hear.

Following her split from Liam, Millie has made quite the pact with two other Love Island 2021 contestants and there is no way of backing out from this commitment.

Two words. Welded bracelets.

You read that correctly.

Millie recently spent the day in London with fellow Islanders Lucinda Strafford and Chloe Burrows and after a day of shopping they headed over to much-loved jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu.

“The naughty trio” as Millie adorably referred to them have all had a delicate gold chain bracelet welded onto their wrists and we are half terrified, half intrigued and whole-heartedly obsessed.

The BFFs may not have found an all-consuming romance on Love Island but they clearly found true friendship and a platonic love which looks like it will last forever. Cute.

©Instagram

Millie revealed she, Chloe and Lucinda had made the sweet gesture when she shared a picture of the bracelet on her Instagram story and wrote, "The naughty trio just got matching welded bracelets that stay on FOREVER."

Lucinda also gave fans a glimpse at the delicate gold chains that are personalised with the girls' initials and matching charms on her own Instagram story.

"Matchy matchy she captioned," a photo of all three showing off their bracelets.

©Instagram

This all comes after Toby Aromolaran appeared to confirm reports that he and Chloe have split when he posted a TikTok about "needing to BeSingle".

However, fans weren't impressed with the video and branded it "muggy".

