Love Island star ‘can’t wait’ to return to day job two months after show ends

With Halloween on the horizon, some of us have been brainstorming what the hell we are dressing-up as this year. The infamous Mean Girls quote always springs to mind, as does any sexy uniform with a splash of fake blood.

But Paige Thorne is looking like a total treat in her paramedic get-up, and this isn’t a trick. In a live Instagram Q&A, Paige revealed she "can’t wait" to return to her day job. Y'know, the one she did before Love Island made her one of the most famous people in the country.

For those of us who remember Paige’s iconic one-liner about bombshell Nathalia Campos, “She’s literally a Brazilian Bombshell… I’m just a paramedic from Swansea.” Hey Paige, it’s an amazing job, and we're proud of you, honeybuns.

One fan asked, “What’s going to happen with your paramedic job?”

Along with a montage of snaps wearing her paramedic uniform and others in the back of an ambulance, Paige wrote, “Going back on a bank contract which means I can pick and choose shifts which suit me. Can’t wait.”

Paige will be returning to her pre-Love Island job as a paramedic alongside her influencer work ©Instagram/Paige Thorne

Paige isn’t the only Love Islander to return to working for the NHS, as Dr Alex George originally went back to work in A&E at University Lewisham Hospital in south east London after the show. He’s now the UK Mental Health Ambassador within the Department of Education.

2021 Islander Priya Gopaldas returned to her medicine degree and is still updating fans about her studies on Insta, while pharmacist Anna Vakili briefly returned to work during the COVID-19 pandemic after appearing on season five in 2019.

Love to see it guys. Health is wealth. Also, is it weird we are kind of hoping Paige picks us up in an emergency?

