Paul Blackburn reveals sh-tty Big Brother secret and it’s grim

We’ve always wondered what it would be like to live in the Big Brother house, so thank goodness that Big Brother 2023 contestant Paul Blackburn recently spilled some major tea about the most famous house in Britain during a recent podcast appearance.

However, if you’re reading this while eating your breakfast/lunch/dinner/cheeky mid-afternoon snack then we’d advise coming back when you’re finished as Paul’s actually revealed some rather grim details about the BB toilet – and no we’re not talking about Noky Simbani blocking it with wet wipes and earning the nickname ‘Bloky’.

We know there’s cameras everywhere in the Big Brother house and it turns out that includes the toilet too. Although those scenes obviously never make the cut, which we’re quite grateful for tbh.

Big Brother's toilet scenes were not shown on TV, which we're very thankful for ©ITV Pictures

Still, doing your business with a HD camera in your face sounds hella awkward.

Speaking on the Whats Happenin’ podcast, Paul said, “They were saying to us there’s cameras everywhere. Obviously if you go into the toilet, there’s still cameras on you, so I was going for a sh*t and putting my hood up and that just sitting there…

“[They’re] right on your face as well.”

The boxer and security guard-turned-reality star added, “When you don’t wipe your arse and it takes about 50 wipes to wipe your arse properly and sometimes I have to stand up so I’m stood like that like with my little arse out.”

Like we said, thank GOD they don’t show these scenes on TV.

During his time in the Big Bro house, Paul quickly became known for NEVER having a top on. We were rather confused at first, but it all made sense when second evictee Zak Srakaew explained all in an exclusive interview when he was booted out.

Paul was one of this year's 16 Big Brother housemates ©ITV Pictures

Zak said, “Paul says that when he’s at home with his family or his grandad he’s always walking around in boxers or shorts and that’s just who he is. He loves just being naked and he loves walking around comfortable. He doesn’t really care.

“He says unless he’s got something to do or somewhere to be, you’ll never catch him with clothes on.”