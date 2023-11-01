Big Brother star opens up about ‘backstabbing’ scenes that producers won’t show on TV

We're halfway through the 2023 ITV reboot of Big Brother and it's been nothing short of sublime; the housemates, the drama, the rows, the love triangles, the shopping tasks, the punishments, the HALLOWEEN costumes (getting Kerry Riches to dress up as a mummy was genius – did you know she was a mum?). Iconic. Iconic. ICONIC. Big Brother is not playing after his five year hiatus and we are outrageously here for it.

If they don't bring BB back for 2024, we will kick-off. For that matter, if they don't reboot Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, we will also kick-off. Actually, If they don't calm it with all these Love Island spin-offs we will REALLY kick-off (while we're going off on one).

Anyway, as we're now halfway through the current series, the Big Brother house has naturally begun haemorrhaging evicted housemates (sorry, it's still spooky season in our heads). One of those evicted housemates is icon of icons Hallie Clarke. Hallie was the third housemate to be evicted from the house on day 21 and, frankly, we lost her FAR too soon.

Luckily, our queen is currently doing the press rounds – so she's gone but certainly not forgotten if you're a journalist working for heat; she hasn't been shy about dishing the dirt on her housemates or exposing show secrets.

Speaking on what she found trickiest about her Big Brother experience (it was nominations, btw), Hallie accidentally revealed that producers/editors had chosen to keep certain scenes off our telly screens.

She explained, "I feel like the nomination part is the hardest part of the experience, because you do make bonds with people and you do have a friendship with them. You then nominating them and not being able to tell them you've nominated them and the reasons why, it feels very backstabbing."

Hallie continued, revealing, "In the diary room, they wouldn't show it, but I would be in there going, 'I don't like this Big Brother'. And I'd moan because I would feel disingenuous.

"For me, the nomination process is the most difficult part because it feels very backstabbing, because you can't do it face to face."

We know producers/editors have to cut scenes from day's recordings, but it's always fun to hear which scenes they've actively chosen to chuck on the editing room floor from a housemate. Also very interesting, that our Hallie knew about that after stressing she hadn't had time to watch anything back yet...hmm.