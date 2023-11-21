Big Brother winner Jordan reveals exciting next steps as he quits law job

After six weeks of absolute stellar television, ITV's Big Brother reboot has crowned its winner, and it's 25-year-old ex-lawyer (we'll get to that) Jordan Sangha from Scunthorpe; best known in Big Brother 2023 for his vast array of floral shirts, his lack of enthusiasm, dry wit, excessive sarcasm, and, of course, his 'platonic'/not-so-platonic hot tub relationship with Henry Southan.

We'll be honest, once we got over the shock that Yinrun – Mother of Wonky Wigs – Huang had landed in fourth place, we were fully ready to crown Jordan our new reality telly king.

Of course, winning Big Brother means Jordan is now £100,000 richer, which – in addition to his newfound fame and national treasure status – opens a fair few doors for him.

AJ Odudu and Will Best with winner Jordan ©Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock

In addition to spending his prize money on lavish trips abroad and posh af London hotels with Henry, Jordan tells heatworld that he is "not going back to law" now his bank balance has sky-rocketed.

He revealed, "Yeah, I’m not going back to law. Definitely not. I won’t miss rocking up to county courts. I love going to the Royal Courts of Justice, but would I want to go back in a hurry? No."

So what's next for Jordan then? Apparently, his next steps could range from anything to continuing a career "in front of the camera" to potentially writing the Big Brother movie. You heard us.

Ooo, maybe he could reboot Dead Set? Gen Zs, it's on Netflix – please educate yourselves.

Jordan said, "I don’t know really what’s next for me. I’m taking it day by day. I feel very privileged to be in this position, where I don’t have to worry about the 9 to 5.

Winner Jordan meets the crowds ©Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock

‘I’ll do whatever comes my way. I love writing, so I want to get back into that. If I’m approached, I guess I’ll do it. As awkward as I am, I somewhat like being in front of the camera."

And we weren't kidding about penning the script for the Big Brother movie (which has not been cofirmed, btw - it just came to us during the interview). But, ITV, if you are thinking about it, here's Jordan's response, just FYI...

"Oh, don’t tempt me. That would be a delight."

Jordan and Henry ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

Prior to entering the Big Brother house, Jordan told producers that if he were to win the show he would "probably rent in Kensington for a month or two, and have a shopping spree in Harrods".

That's where Henry lives btw (Kensington, not Harrods) – srsly, it was written in the stars.

