EXCLUSIVE: ‘Bizarre’ item the Love Island 2023 stars requested

We'd like to think we're experts with all things Love Island related.

We're basically pros. Not to brag.

One thing we are obsessed with knowing is all the behind the scenes stuff about the Love Island stars.

the love island 2023 cast have been iconic ©ITV

And after we caught up with Mitch Taylor and Ella Barnes, they revealed what they constantly requested from the producers that we've never seen on TV.

When we asked them who often got caught talking about the outside world, Ella admitted, "I'm going to say me because I was the last bombshell.

"Everyone was asking me about info like 'What's going on?' and 'How many followers have I got' and then the girls would pressure me. Even at lunchtime when we were off camera everyone would ask me and then I'd always get told off."

ella and mitch together after their dumping ©ITV

She went on to say, "Even Josh as well. Us coming in as bombshells, the first day I just remember everyone saying, 'Can you tell us some stuff'.

"I remember saying, 'Have you heard this song? Have you heard that song?' and they'd be like, 'No.'

"And we'd ask producers to play the songs in our lunch break."

ella has spilled the tea ©ITV

Well, well, well. We definitely don't see that on TV.

Gosh, imagine all the songs they missed that came out during June and July... That includes the Barbie soundtrack. It's an absolute no from us tbh.

Mitch also answered the question and to no ones surprise, he said himself.

"I'll be honest. It is me. Because I was on the show since day one - and this is some of the stuff Kady said that I have to agree on - I would ask about the outside world all the time.

mitch has opened up ©ITV

"I was in [the villa] since day one and all the way nearly until the final. I wanted to know about football transfers, social media information but I could never get it out of anyone."