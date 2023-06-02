Liberty Poole ‘unlocks new character’ with ‘insane’ dark hair transformation

When we were first introduced to Love Island’s Liberty Poole on the seventh season of the ITV2 dating show, the Brummie babe quickly became known for her trademark long blonde hair but since leaving the villa she’s rocked a number of different hairdos that have all been iconic in their own way.

Liberty recently took to Instagram to reveal that she’s switched up her look once again by dyeing her hair a deep dark brown with a singular blonde streak at the front and, frankly, this could be her best style yet.

The reality star debuted her brown tresses when she shared a summery photo dump which was captioned, ‘Girls holiday season 💗.”

Liberty’s brunette hair could be seen in all its glory as she posed for snaps with pals including fellow Love Island 2021 star Lucinda Strafford.

Lib’s followers and fans all took to the comments section to sound their appreciation for her new look including Love Island 2016 star Olivia Bowen, who wrote, “Cor the dark hair on you is 🔥👏.”

Coco Lodge added, “Libs your hair everything is insane,” while Tanyel Revan commented, “Gorge 🔥.”

Another of Liberty’s followers remarked, “You were born to be a brunette 🔥🔥.”

This isn’t the first time Liberty’s shown off brunette hair on social media as she initially debuted a darker look when she was training for Dancing On Ice back in December 2021.

©Instagram/Liberty Poole

Alongside the first snap, Liberty wrote, “Realising that I actually maybe should have been brunette my whole life.”

The Islander also added a poll so fans could leave their opinion on whether they prefer her blonde or brunette.

However, the brown hair was actually a wig and Lib was back to her traditional blonde look later that day.

©Instagram/Liberty Poole

But she did admit she was thinking about making a permanent change to her look as she added, “Can’t lie I kinda like it 😂 makes eyes pop more but been blonde my whole life. Scary what do I do?”

A couple of year later and it seems like Liberty finally decided to take the plunge and dye her hair dark after all...