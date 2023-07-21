Dumped Islanders spills the tea on saucy Love Island 2023 scenes

by Sarah O'Byrne |

Gone are the raunchy early days of Love Island, where Islanders would get frisky without even bothering to cover up with a duvet.

Over the years, contestants have resorted to speaking in code with one another to convey what they got up to once the lights turned out. Most memorably perhaps, there was the beauty salon of Love Island 2022and the Do Bits Society of Love Island 2018.

the love island 2023 boys ©ITV

When asked whether the producers are not airing the Islander’s X-rated bedroom activities, Leah admitted that there isn’t much to show this year.

“I don’t think it’s happening that much… I feel like in a lot of other series it happened a lot, but everyone in this one from what I know, no one’s really doing anything.”

This year seems to be a tamer group, but Leah did point out that that the cameras may affect their desire to ‘do bits.’ She pointed out that the in the bedroom, it’s difficult to forget that there are “loads of cameras".

the love island 2023 girls ©ITV

She added, "You can’t even concentrate if you wanted to.”

Leah also revealed that you can even hear the cameras move.

“Especially in the lounge as well, we stayed in the lounge for a few nights and there’s so many cameras in there. Cause everyone was like, ‘Oh, that’s like a bit of a mini Hideaway,' and we were like if anything it’s way more intense in there.”