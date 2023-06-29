Love Island legend announces second pregnancy

In the decade that Love Island has graced our TV screens we have been introduced to a couple of hundred Islanders on the look out for love - or a cheeky Boohoo deal.

But for every Molly-Mae Hague there is an Ellie Jones and for every Wes Nelson there is an Alexi Eraclides, don't pretend you aren't now Googling the latter.

One contestant who took part in Love Island 2019, the series that featured Molly-Mae as well as Irish icon Maura Higgins, was Lavena Back.

Sadly for Lavena she was one of the countless Casa Amor casualties and never made it to the main villa, but the legendary bombshell has come a hell of a long way since her time on the show.

Lavena gave birth to her first child, Sage, last year and recently took to her Instagram to announce that baby number two is on the way.

Posting a cute video of Lavena and her fella revealing the sonogram, she added the caption, "When 3 became 4 🥹🤍."

The couple were inundated with love from her fellow Love Island contestants, with fellow Casa Amor girly Jourdan Raine commenting, "Omg Omg Omg !!!!! Congrats gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Lucie Donlan also voiced her excitement, "Ommgggg!!!!!!🥹🥹🥹🥹 EEEEK! I’m so so happy for you guys❤️ So special! Congratulations 🥰"

Lavena received the same support and love from her old villa mates last year when she announced what they had named their daughter by sharing a gorgeous black and white snap, writing, "Welcome to the world baby Sage. Our greatest gift is you! 🤍."

Lavena's followers were quick to congratulate her, with many complimenting the "gorgeous" name choice.

One wrote, "What a beautiful name! Congratulations to you both 💫♥️ xxx".

Another added, "Our little Sage 🥰💕💕".

Lavena entered the main villa during Casa Amor week, alongside Joanna Chimonides, Belle Hassan and Jourdan Riane. However, she might be best remembered for exclaiming “we gon’ take your men!” as the new girls prepared to meet the boys for the first time. Unfortunately though, she failed to make an impact and was booted from the show without coupling up with anyone.

But all is well that ends well because Lavena announced a few years on that she’d found the man of her dreams.

Fast forward to 2023 and the couple are happily married with baby number two on the way.

Taking to Instagram in February 2022 (the day before Valentine's Day), Lavena revealed that he had got down on one knee, telling her followers, "My soulmate proposed to me where we had our first date! 🥺😭 2022 has started off amazingly! ❤️."

Lavena revealed in April that she had tied the knot via a cute TikTok declaring it, "best day of my life… 🤍💍"

Prior to her short stint in the Love Island villa Lavena hadn’t had the best luck in love after it was reported that she’d dated and been serially cheated on by premier league footballer Wilfried Zaha.

“They split about four years ago because Zaha cheated on her repeatedly,” a source told OK! magazine at the time.

“They’d been together for about two years and had been on and off too. I don’t think Lavena has had any serious relationships or been in love since being with Wilfried. She’s now ready to find love again and saw going on Love Island as the perfect way to prove to herself that she’s over him.”