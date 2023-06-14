EXCLUSIVE: Love Island star reveals new job and it’s honestly AMAZING

As if we couldn't adore Love Island's reigning queen, Sanam Harrinanan anymore, she has only gone and announced her new career move and in classic Sanam style, she's out here changing the world.

Winning this year's winter version of Love Island alongside teacher and lover of the moon, Kai Fagan, Sanam was popular among viewers due to her unproblematic ways and laid-back nature.

The science teacher and social worker met during the make or break Casa Amor week and although Kai was coupled up with Olivia Hawkins, it was clear the minute he and Sanam started chatting they were a match made in heaven.

sanam and kai on a date ©ITV

Since winning the show the couple have remained pretty low key, Kai made his way back to the classroom just six weeks after leaving the villa and now Sanam has revealed her plans for the future.

Chatting exclusively to heat, Sanam admitted, "I have been thinking about writing books because in my social worker career I noticed there wasn’t a wide variety of resources for children being adopted. There are books but not many."

FYI, when you look up the phrase 'Unproblematic Queen,' in the dictionary the below image of Sanam is featured.

The fan fave explained, "Now I have a platform I'd like to create a book for children being adopted to help them understand their journey in life and what adoption is. That’s something I’m thinking about."

Real life Disney princess

The real-life Disney princess went on to announce that not only is she hoping to put her social worker experience to good use but she is using her platform to promote an adoption campaign, "I’ve done a campaign with social workers, it’s a recruitment campaign which focuses around encouraging potential adopters to adopt the children who usually have to wait the longest to be adopted."

At this point we assume that woodland creatures flock to Sanam and the sun shines just a little brighter when she steps outside.

"The campaign is run by You Can Adopt and I hosted a podcast with an adoptive parent who works with young people. I’ll be sharing it on social media," Sanam continued. "Through my social media I’ll be promoting the campaign."

sanam and kai have opened up ©ITV

Sanam previously told us that she wasn't sure if she'd be able to return to her old job, speaking exclusively to us during heat dates, she explained, "I can't go into social work again, I don't think I'll be able to but I've got a meeting about it this week with my social work manager because I want to be able to use this platform to help children locally."

If this new campaign is anything to go by we would say that the meeting went pretty damn well.

Kai and Sanam won this years winter love island

She went on to say, "And then we [ me and Kai ] spoke about doing stuff afterwards. We can't go directly into it but we can use our platforms to do something."

Kai added, "I still want to do the same thing I was doing but in a different capacity but it's just finding out what that capacity is and how I can do it.

"Everything is so hectic at the minute but once everything has slowed down then that's when we can really step away and have a think about what we're doing to do and how we're going to do it."

Sorry but why are these two the cutest ever Love Island contestants?