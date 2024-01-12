Luis Morrison speaks out on ‘toxic’ relationship amid ‘absent father’ accusations

Awkward af Love Island: All Stars interview alert... seriously, our flesh actually crawled during this interview, so just an FYI.

With ITV handpicking Islanders from across ten series of Love Island for the very first All Stars series there was bound to be a few 'bad' apples in the bunch (they can't all have the Midas touch like Molly-Mae Hague or Maura Higgins) – and by that we mean the ones that haven't exactly received the best press since finding fame on the show.

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech met on Love Island series 1 ©Instagram

Here's a speedy recap for those of you who were in primary school when Luis found fame on the series. He originally appeared on the series back in 2015, almost ten years ago, and actually did pretty well on the show; he left the villa hand in hand with Cally Jane Beech after lasting 41 days and making the final.

The pair were together for two years after finding love in the villa, but split when their daughter, Vienna, was just 10 weeks old. Luis then started making headlines once again when he coupled up with influencer Chloe Elizabeth IRL in July 2020. Just over a year later, their son Romeo was born in October 2021. Not too long after this, Chloe took to Instagram allegedly claiming that Luis hadn’t been contributing towards their eleven-month-old son.

Hence the bad press and the bad boy reputation.

Naturally, Luis' inclusion on the upcoming series has riled up a fair few Love Island fans, including one who commented the following on his announcement post on Instagram, "Vom, can go on Love Island but can’t be arsed being in his kids lives 😂 😂 Fantastic 👏."

Another commented, "Absent Father, no thank you."

Eeek.

Naturally, Luis' two previous – and very public – relationships were brought up by journalists in recent interviews with All Stars contestants ahead of the launch on Monday 15 January.

Speaking of his most previous relationship (we're assuming he's talking about Chloe here, but he didn't name names), he said, "It’s been quite toxic in relationships and what not. Also a distance as well. It wasn’t great; we had good times and bad times, but I weighed up the negatives and positives and there was more negatives than positives."

Luis Morrison is set to appear on Love Island All Stars ©©ITV

When asked to comment on the criticism in the press and on social media (regarding his alleged absentee relationship with his kids), Luis simply said, "Not much to say about it really. The mums are looking after them at the minute, which is great. There’s nothing really to say."

Speaking of why he's returning to the villa nine years later, Luis said, "It was the best experience of my life. I found love in the Villa before and who knows if I can find love in there again?"

heatworld contacted Luis' reps and ITV for comment. ITV replied, "Given [heatworld] spoke directly to Luis this week, there isn’t anything further we wish to add."

Love Island: All Stars starts on Monday 15th January, 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX and STV.