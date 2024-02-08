Love Island EXCLUSIVE: how Mitch Taylor managed to get DRUNK in the villa

If one person from this year's series of Love Island was going to reveal how they managed to swindle the ITV bosses and get drunk, it was going to be 'Messy' Mitch Taylor.

The All Stars contestant was recently dumped from the villa, alongside Liberty Poole, who he was coupled up with, as well as Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank.

that 7% really tipped him over the edge ©itv - love island

During a chat on an episode of heat Under the Duvet, the gas engineer wasn't afraid to spill the tea about his time on the dating show and how it compared to his first villa stint.

Now, when it comes to alcohol we all know that there is a strict rule about how many beverages the Islanders are allowed to consume as whenever they leave the villa they always go on a rant about it.

To be fair, if we were stuck in a villa with a bunch of strangers with nothing to do but sunbathe and talk we would want an IV drip of tequila being inserted into our veins 24/7.

If you are Mitch Taylor though, you would probably pick WKD. Let us explain.

mitch and liberty ©itv - love island

As he snuggled under the duvet to chat with Harriet Rose, alongside Liberty and Hannah, Mitch revealed how he managed to get ever so slightly tipsy.

"We did actually get to drink alcohol on the advert of WKD," Mitch explained, "it was 7 percent."

7 percent? Someone call security.

"I was flying," he added, "honestly I don't think my feet touched the flying walking back from the beach. I was flying all the way there, I was hammered."

mitch ©itv - love island

"I was lit," he confessed before admitting it didn't come without repercussions, "I was so hungover."

WKD will do that to ya, Mitch.

