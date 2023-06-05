Love Island’s Paige Thorne posts selfie in bed with Islander and it’s NOT Jacques O’Neill

Happy Love Island day to all who celebrate. As we all prepare to settle down at 9pm and meet our newest batch of Islanders, last year's contestants are still causing absolute scenes and, obviously, we are here for it.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive after Love Island 2022 finalist Paige Thorne's ex offered up a flirty remark on her Instagram page and sent fans into a communal meltdown.

Posting a photo where she is posing in a Ralph Lauren shirt dress, Paige's ex Jacques O'Neill commented, "Told you you'd look pretty in Ralph Lauren 🐎should listen to me more often."

To which the Welsh Islander responded with a collection of white heart emojis, "🤍🤍🤍".

Jacques and Paige were coupled in the villa

This interaction has caused every single Paige x Jacques stan to rejoice at the potential reunion between the season 8 lovebirds whose romance came to an end when Jacques left the villa to focus on his mental health.

Jacques' exit meant Paige ended up in a couple with Love Island 2018 alumni Adam Collard and we all know how THAT ended #nuggetgate.

Back to the matter at hand, with all the gossip surrounding a potential romance rekindling between the Northerner and the Welshie we were a little shocked to find her in bed with someone else.

Paige the paramedic posted a mirror selfie of her having just woken up, we assume this as she was rocking some serious bed head, she added the caption, "When ur the friend that's always awake early x" before tagging her old villa mate, Danica Taylor.

Okay so we may have been just a tad dramatic but it's not like we weren't speaking facts. Paige is sharing bed with an Islanders and it's NOT Adam or Jacques.

Danica is out for the count in the photo and we have to say we don't blame her as the bed does look hella comfy.

The duo clashed a little during their stint on the dating show and Danica even admitted that she wish she had spoken up when Paige was 'rude' to her.

Clearly that is water under the bridge as they both enjoyed some time away together and you don't go sharing a bed with your enemy now, do you?