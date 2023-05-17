Samie Elishi reveals ‘walking on clouds’ trainers but – be warned – they are SPENNY

It won't be long before we are introduced to a new batch of Love Island contestants - and by 'not long' we mean Monday 5 June, which is the rumoured start date so mark those calendars - but at the moment we are still mildly obsessed with the winter Love Island 2023 alumni.

Have you seen what Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman have been up to recently? It wouldn't surprise us if had to write up a 'Love Island stars RECOUPLE outside of the villa' article with Tom and Casey as said stars.

Speaking of Tom, the northern lad's ex-girlfriend Samie Elishi is another Islander we have been keeping a close eye on and it's not because of her close friendship with Claudia Fogarty, although we do absolutely ADORE that duo, but the finalist is our latest style icon.

Samie was always looking drop dead gorge during her time in the villa and had countless stunning outfits. Remember that iconic emerald green dress she wore on her first night, when she managed to turn the head of every single male Islander?

Since leaving Love Island, Samie has continued to serve look after look and is always keeping her followers up to date with her latest beauty hacks and fashion advice.

Just recently, Essex-born Samie took to her Instagram story to share her new footwear obsession in the form of "the most comfortable trainers".

The shoe may be comfortable, but we can't say the price tag is. If you want to invest in the Tory Burch trainers it'll set you back £340. Oh, to be a Love Island contestant.

Available in a range of colours, the designer trainers are called Good Luck Tech and are named as such because according to the website, "The shape of a wishbone — a symbol of luck — embedded in its sole."

If it brings us as much luck as Samie has had in the past six months then sign us up. Perhaps we will be willingly to cough up nearly £400 for a pair of sports shoes if it means dating a hot footballer, being offered some fashion freebies and attending fun events.

Samie added the that the shoes were "like walking on clouds" and that makes sense seeing as the cost of them is likely to give us a heart attack and send us straight to heaven.

If you want to own the most comfortable shoes around that are like walking on clouds but will also make quite an uncomfortable dent in your wallet than check out the link below.