Love Island’s Tom Clare shares sizzling hot BULGE photo on holiday with fellow Islander

Here are three guaranteed ways ex-Love Island stars can grab our attention here at heatworld (especially on a dreary, drab Monday): soft tease a new relationship on Instagram, join a rival reality series, or take an 'accidental' poolside bulge snap and post it on Instagram. Luckily for ALL of us, the sexy and sizeable (cause he's tall, obvs ) Tom Clare has gifted us with the latter.

Tom, who famously got with/coupled up with virtually every gorgeous Islander going early this year, recently announced his split from fellow Islander, Samie Elishi. The former couple finished in third place and were the definition of couple goals for at least two weeks.

Since his split, 6ft4 Tom has mainly been doing the influencer thing, collabing with eBay (mainly Troy Bolton-esque jackets) and hanging out with his villa buddy, Casey O'Gorman. The pair have been virtually inseparable since series nine wrapped and are apparently so close that they've now jetted off on holiday together.

Don't worry, we're getting to the bulge, promise.

Tom Clare (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc

It's times like this we have to remind ourselves that we're getting paid for this. #Blessed.

The Love Island double act have just touched down in Ibiza for a cheeky lads holiday in the sun and the content is already coming through thick and fast (that's your mind in the gutter, not ours).

Shortly after settling into his boujie Ibiza hotel, Tom shared one of those legs and pool snaps that just HAPPENS to include, erm, other areas of his impressive physique.

Tom doing the zooming in for us... (Instagram/tomclare__)

This is where we could get really tacky, tasteless and thirsty, but that's totally not our vibe (not on a Monday), so we'll just say: look at how far Tom's left foot is away from, erm, his waist. That is truly one TALL man.

Well done, Tom. Consider us thirst trapped.

New tab – not Tom tagging the hotel literally in his crotch ❤️ 🥵.