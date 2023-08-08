David Templar exposes Made in Chelsea ‘showmance’ amid ‘making things up for TV’ rumours

In less than a week the cast of Made in Chelsea will be back on our screens and after all the juiciness of the trailer and the promise of 'fall outs,' 'turbulence,' and 'the most intense series yet', we're too excited for words.

Sure we're more than devastated that Ollie Locke-Locke and his husband Gareth Locke-Locke won't be returning and sure, we contemplated never ever watching MIC ever again but then we remembered Liv Bentley is now single and that's going to be far too much fun to miss.

The couple wet together for three years

In the last series of Chelsea, Liv and long-term boyfriend Tristan Phipps called it a day on their three year relationship. It was all very sad, there were lots of tears, lots of apologies and lots of shots of one person walking away and the other staring longingly at their back.

Tell you what will make you feel better Liv, a cheeky holiday to Corsica with your fellow SW4 lads and ladies. Sadly, seeing as Liv and Tristan ARE part of the same show, he also tagged along for the trip. Awks.

As we patiently wait for the new series to air and find out what really went down between Tristan and Yasmin Zweegers (gasp) we tuned in to Liv chatting to new found bestie Miles Nazaire on his Playtime Podcast.

Liv recently split from Tristan Phipps

Liv was also joined by another cast member, Miles' BFF and MIC newbie, David 'Temps' Templar.

The trio chatted about their boujeé getaway and Temps even brought up the first time he met Liv where she shaded him in the most brutal way possible. But before he even touched on that hilarious story, Temps called out his friends for their 'showmance.'

During their time on Corsica the three drew close and it turns out they all brought friendship bracelets, it's just Temps is the only one still wearing his.

It's giving Taylor Swift and The Eras tour.

"It’s a showmance," he mocked, "It was a showmance, I get it. You’re just friends on screen, it’s fine. If you want to buy friendship bracelets, then forget when we’re back…"

Miles and Liv laughed off his joke as he continued, "I thought it was too good to be true. Just Olivia making things up for TV."

"Oooh throwing shade here," Miles interjected which only egged Temps on as he added.

"Famously doesn’t like me."

This is where the story turns really juicy as Olivia simply demanded, "What?", before Temps launched into the tale of how they first met where Liv called Temps all the names under the sun.

"You guys didn’t start a healthy relationship," Miles started to which Liv replied, "What? Three years ago, when I called you a little chav?"

"You were rude to me a few times," Temps corrected, "I had a camouflage jacket on and Liv looks at me and goes 'Who’s this chavvy little c**t?'"

Sorry but that has to be the funniest thing we've heard all day.

"That set the precedent because for two years we didn’t like each other," Liv confirmed.

But it turns out that's all water under the bridge as Miles mentioned that Liv and Temps "were there for each other," during their time in Corsica. Probably down to Liv getting caught up in the Tristan/Yasmine drama and Temps dating Imogen Bloom which wass always going to be a rollercoaster.