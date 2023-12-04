Made in Chelsea’s Kimberley Garner: her age, Instagram, job and reunion with Richard Dinan

Dare we say it? 2012 was the golden age of Made in Chelsea.

Of course, nowadays we love watching the likes of Liv Bentley and Sam Prince cause utter havoc, but rewind back a decade or so and the reality TV show was something else entirely.

Proudlock and Jamie Lang were mere 'Lost Boys,' with the likes of Binky Felstead and Cheska Hull enjoying brunches and shopping on a daily basis, not to mention everything that Mark Francis Vandelli said was worth noting down.

But between Spencer Matthews breaking the heart of every single female that he made eye contact with and Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo cementing her role as the nation's sweetheart, was Kimberley Garner.

Richard and Kimberly ©Getty (Photo by Nick Harvey/WireImage)

The socialite joined the show in 2012 as a love interest of Richard Dinan, who remembers him by the way?

He had long golden hair, think Prince Charming from Shrek 2, as well as the bank balance to match.

They didn't date for long, but the couple reunited late last year for a cute little winter stroll and were papped by The Daily Mail while doing so.

Since Kimberly left the show she has gone on to be hella successful in the world of showbiz.

Kimberley in 2023 © (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

Who is Kimberley Garner?

The socialite turned reality TV star shot to fame on Made in Chelsea back in 2012. According to her Instagram, Kimberly is a 'Creative.'

How old is Kimberley Garner?

Born 10 February 1991, Kimberly is 32 years old and her star sign is an Aquarius.

Where is Kimberley Garner from?

London-born Kimberly studied in Ascot and currently resides in the capital.

Kimberly back in her MIC days ©getty

When was Kimberley Garner on Made in Chelsea?

Kimberley was on the show throughout 2012; she joined in the spring but was gone before the year was up.

What does Kimberley Garner do?

A whole host of things. She spends a hefty amount of her time travelling, attending events and living the influencer lifestyle, but she also runs a few brands.

Kimberley is the owner of swimwear labels Kimberley London and Sunday For Lovers and is also a property developer and has even dabbled in acting; she was the female lead in a film back in 2017 called Sweetheart.

kimberley garner © (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Does Kimberley Garner have a boyfriend?

She was dating Andreas Anthis in the summer but the portfolio manager hasn't appeared on her social media in a few months.

Does Kimberley Garner have Instagram?

Of course she does: @kimberleygarner.

