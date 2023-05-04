Proudlock exposes Made in Chelsea member who always LIED on the show

The Golden Era of Made in Chelsea will never be forgotten. There is no denying we love the current SW4 crew but nothing will ever beat the cast that ruled our Monday nights in the first few seasons. For reference season TWENTY FIVE is currently being aired.

Lucy Watson walked so Maeva D'Ascanio could run and there is no way in a MILLION years Miles Nazaire could ever have competed against Spencer Matthews when it comes to wooing women.

One cast member who was there through the best and most dramatic MIC moments was Lost Boy member Oliver 'Prudders' Proudlock.

Cool, calm and collected Proudlock was the angel on Jamie Laing's shoulder (back then Spencer obviously thrived in the role of the devil) and during his time on the show was often the voice of reason.

The two former MIC stars are still pals and Proudlock was recently a guest on Jamie's Private Parts podcast where they chatted about life on the show.

proudlock and jamie together

Jamie was reminiscing about when he 'hooked up' with co-star and former flame Lucy Watson; he was living with Proudlock at the time and after a secret rendezvous returned to their home and attempted to deny the whole ordeal.

"You just went, 'Where have you been?' and I went, 'Uh..nowhere,'" Jamie explained and we can already imagine the flushed cheeks and nervously stuttering from the blond.

"I knew," Proudlock interjected, "I'm pretty sure you continued the lie and you lied to my face."

Now water under the bridge, Jamie confessed, "I did lie to you, I straight up lied."

jamie and proudlock on MIC ©E4

"This is one thing I recognised living with J, there was a lot of lies," Proudlock added.

Well, well, well. Jamie is known for his constant jokes and is always up for a laugh but the lying? This is a revelation we're not sure we were prepared for, does wife Sophie Habboo know about his need to bend the truth?

"Shut up," Jamie laughed, "There were no lies."

"There were many lies," Proudlock reiterated with a smirk, "There was a lot of sneaking around."

The duo lived together, along with Francis Boulle, nearly a decade ago so we like to think Jamie had moved on since then and is all about honesty.

proudlock out and about

Who is Oliver Proudlock?

Oliver Proudlock aka Prudders aka Proudlock aka one of the Lost Boys is a former reality TV star and entrepreneur.

How old is Oliver Proudlock?

Born 23 October 1988, Proudlock is the 34 years old.

proudlock at a givenchy event

Where is Oliver Proudlock from?

London born Proudlock attended Eton College which explains the accent and studied at Newcastle University.

When was Oliver Proudlock on Made in Chelsea?

Although many people think Proudlock was part of the OG cast he didn't join the SW4 crew until the second series.

A key cast member up until the 9th season, Proudlock call a day on his MIC experience after not taking part in the Made in Chelsea: LA summer spin off in 2015. He briefly returned for a cameo appearance for the tenth series but hasn't been seen since.

stevie, jamie, spencer, mark francis and proudlock together

What happened when Oliver Proudlock was on Made in Chelsea?

Proudlock wasn't always the centre of the drama but being best friends with Jamie and Spencer and as part of the Lost Boys, he did find himself caught up in the chaos.

The only time the London lad was involved in the dramz was when a few love interests caused a rift between Proudlock and his pals. Both Proudlock and Jamie fancied Lucy (we love to see it) and Proudlock also found himself in a love triangle with close friend Francis and Sophia Sassoon.

What does Oliver Proudlock do?

What doesn't he do would be an easier question to ask.

Proudlock has his own jewellery brand called Serge DeNimes, is the founder of Quatre Vin wines, runs a podcast titled 'Help! I'm a Parent,' is an investor for Bol Foods and runs THREE instagram accounts; focusing on fashion, his home and his personal life.

Is Oliver Proudlock still friends with Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle?

Besties in fact.

jamie, spencer, francis and proudlock together

How tall is Oliver Proudlock?

He is 6ft.

Is Oliver Proudlock married?

He sure is, Proudlock tied the knot with model Emma Louise Connolly in 2020 and have a daughter together called Bonnie.

Does Oliver Proudlock have Instagram?

Yep and you can follow him @proudlock.