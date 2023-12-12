Made in Chelsea’s Nicola Hughes: her age, Instagram and relationship with Alex Mytton

There have been a few different eras of Made in Chelsea; its giving Taylor Swift, and as we prepare to become obsessed with the Aussie crossover series, and are set to meet a whole bunch of newbies, it has us reminiscing about the MIC casts that have been and gone.

One person who was part of the reality TV show during what most people would refer to as the Golden Age of MIC is Nicola Hughes.

Lucy and nicola ©getty

Joining as the girlfriend of playboy Alex Mytton, Dublin born Nicola was pals with the Watson sisters and part of the show during the Andy Jordan/Louise Thompson/Spencer Matthews toxic triangle that was the talk of the town.

Fast forward to 2023 and Nicola is no longer part of the MIC crew and is living a very different life – while looking a bit like Diana Vickers, apparently.

nicola hughes ©Getty (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Who is Nicola Hughes?

She is a former Made in Chelsea star.

How old is Nicola Hughes?

She was born on 9 April 1990; Nicola is 32 years old and her star sign is an Aries.

What does Nicola Hughes do?

Nicola is predominantly an influencer, but she also has a podcast alongside Tiff Watson called 'What We Don't Post', although they haven't shared anything since October 2022, around the time Nicola gave birth to her daughter.

nicola and tiff have a podcast together ©getty

Where is Nicola Hughes from?

Nicola is from Ireland.

When was Nicola Hughes on Made in Chelsea?

Nicola joined the cast in 2015 as the girlfriend of party boy and Chelsea charmer, Alex Mytton.

She made friends with sister Lucy Watson and Tiffany Watson and was part of the reality TV show for several seasons before leaving in 2016 after her and Alex split.

What happened between Nicola Hughes and Alex Mytton?

Nicola and Alex dated for a year but their romance came to an end around 2016 with Nicola revealing she believes Alex cheated on her.

Chatting on her podcast back in 2022, Nicola revealed that there is no animosity between her and Alex.

She said, "I’ve actually no bad blood with Alex, I don't find at all, I just… there is just no point. Literally another lifetime."

Alex and Nicola © (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Westfield)

Is Nicola Hughes still friends with Tiffany Watson and Lucy Watson?

All three girlies look to still be close with Lucy and Nicola being bridesmaids at Tiffany's wedding.

Is Nicola Hughes married?

She sure is. The Irish star tied the knot to businessman Charlie Tupper in August 2022, after five years of dating.

nicola married Charlie ©getty

Does Nicola Hughes have children?

She does, Nicola has a daughter called Penelope who she welcomed to the world in October 2022; she shared pics from the gorge christening on social media in March 2023.

Does Nicola Hughes have Instagram?

She sure does: @nicolamhughes.