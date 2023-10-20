MAFS UK’s Adrienne Naylor reveals how she got on the show – and it’s controversial

While MAFS UK doesn’t need any help delivering drama, the introduction of this season’s intruders has made this one of the best seasons so far. There have been break-ups, cheating scandals, and plenty of dinner party dramatics, what more could you ask for from a reality show?

One of the intruders is Adrienne Naylor, who has been receiving a lot of love from viewers so far. One fan tweeted, “Be you Adrienne. Never change that. And never ever change for a partner” with another tweeting, “I like Adrienne. Sweetheart #mafsuk.”

However, in an exclusive chat with heat, Adrienne revealed a detail that many viewers may find controversial. It turns out, Adrienne didn’t organically apply for the show, she was scouted.

She said, “So, I actually got approached for the show. And obviously that is quite a controversial thing. And people think that you're not in it for the right reasons or, you know, you're just there to build your socials.

"However, I had just gone through a crazy experience with, I'm going to say a boy, because he was not a man, who just played mind games and tricks, and I thought, ‘Do you know what, what have I got to lose? I clearly can't choose men for myself.’

"So, I'm going to have the chat and see where it goes. To me, if you don't take any risks, you're going to get no rewards. And you know, clearly from our wedding day, it pays off.”

Scouting for a show like this can appear problematic considering the number of applicants the show gets and that the contestants are meant to be on the show in search for love.

However many of this year's brides and grooms have appeared on shows before, which called their intentions into question. Ella Morgan Clarke accused Nathanial Valentino of being fake because of his TV credits, so does it make any difference that Adrienne was scouted?

However, Adrienne could be right when she says that her risk paid off, as so far fans are loving watching her and her husband,Matt Pilmoor.

One viewer tweeted, “Very cute vows from both I have a good feeling about Matt and Adrienne #MAFSUK” with another writing, “[Matt] looks like a decent, caring family man. Hopefully a good fit for Adrienne #MAFSUK.”

We’ll just have to keep watching to see if scouting has worked out for this season’s fan-favourite couple.