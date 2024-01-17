MAFS star forced to apologise after ‘disrespectful’ animal incident

Not a headline we thought we would be writing regarding a Married at First Sight contestant and yet here we are.

To be fair, as far as reality TV stars go the bunch that take part in Married At First Sight are probably the most brutal, the most chaotic and just generally cause an unparalleled amount of drama.

Bronte, Lyndall, dinner party ©channel 4

This year's UK series had countless couples swapping out their designated partners for other cast members, Luke Worley trying to kick down Jordan Gayle's door, which resulted in the grooms challenging each other to a real life boxing match, and Thomas Kriaras dressing up as a shark.

Okay, so that last part isn't that extreme but it was a weird AF moment nonetheless.

Although the Brit version of the romance reality series may be all kinds of insane, it can't hold a candle to the Aussie counterpart - which leads us splendidly to this news story.

Taking part in MAFS Australia in 2022, Al Perkins was a menace during his time on the social experiment slash reality TV show and it looks as though his wild ways have continued now he is back to his regular life.

Enjoying a leisurely stroll around the outback, Al posted pics on his social media account and one featured him alongside the adorable smiling face of a quokka.

But it turns out that touching the fluffy creatures is strictly forbidden and although you and I may not be aware of such a fact, Al LITERALLY posted a sign about it to his Instagram moments before.

©Instagram @al.perkinss

What a muppet.

Justice was served as Al, who also took part in Love Island, admitted that he was fined for the indiscretion and had to offer a public apology. We hope he apologised to that cute little quokka as well.

©instagram @al.perkinss

He spoke to Ollie Skelton, who was a groom on MAFS Australia 2023, on an episode of his TOSSER podcast and explained, "At first everyone thought it was so cute, but then the WA people started chiming in and it starting getting bad."

Fans called out Al for being 'disrespectful' and he took the opportunity to offer his apologise during the chat with Ollie.

"If you are listening, government officials of Rottnest Island, I want to say that I am sincerely sorry for my actions and behaviour on the day of going to Rottnest Island."

Let's hope he has learnt his lesson.

Who is Al Perkins?

Alan 'Al' Perkins is a carpenter turned reality TV star and influencer who took part in MAFS Australia and Love Island Australia. He is probably most famous for drinking from his shoe on the first episode of the show and even has 'Mr Shoey' in his bio on Instagram. Need we say more?

How old is Al Perkins?

Al is 26 years old.

Where is Al Perkins from?

He's from Sydney, Australia.

When was Al Perkins on Married At First Sight?

He was on the Australian version of the series in 2022 and admitted that prior to taking part he had never had a serious girlfriend before. He was matched with Samantha Moitzi, but it wasn't to be and the couple are no longer an item.

When was Al Perkins on Love Island?

Al was a contestant on season four of Love Island Australia in 2022. He joined the villa on day 8 and was dumped on day 29 alongside Jessica Losurdo.

Al revealed on the Back to Reality podcast that he was the one who ended the relationship. He explained, "The drive from my house to her house was like probably like over 40 minutes and I remember on the way there I took a wrong turn and added like another like half an hour on to the trip. Well, that’s what my head like, If I want to be with this girl I’m gonna have to do this like every single week. Do I want to do this?"

Who is Al Perkins dating?

After failing to find love on both dating shows, Al is now dating TikTok star Hope Kelesis.

What is Al Perkins Instagram?

You can follow him @al.perkinss.