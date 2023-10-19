MAFS UK’s Bianca Petronzi opens up about ‘hurtful’ scenes amid cheating scandal

We’re about halfway through the current series of Married At First Sight UK and there’s been so much drama that, frankly, the E4 show makes Love Island seem like a holiday camp in comparison.

There’s no sign of it letting up either, as recent episodes have teased a cheating scandal following some serious flirting between Ella Morgan Clark and intruder groom JJ Slater.

It appears that Ella and JJ are going to do the dirty on their current partners Nathanial Valentino and Bianca Petronzi and, in true MAFS fashion, it’s all set to kick off. While we need to wait to see exactly how it all plays out, a huge row recently erupted on the show after it came to light that Ella and JJ had met up after messaging each other behind their other halves’ backs.

It all kicked off at the dinner party when it came to light that Ella and JJ had met up in secret ©Channel 4

Bianca took to social media in the wake of the epic bust-up to reveal that she didn’t know about Ella and JJ’s secret rendezvous and admitted the whole ordeal was very “hurtful”.

She told her Instagram followers, “Well tonight was a hard watch… again. Tonight was the first time I witnessed Ella and JJ meeting up behind my back as I wasn’t even aware this scene happened.

“Although, thank you for you love and support and for all your beautiful messages. I will get back to you all I promise.

“I’ll be signing off for the evening as reliving the experience is overwhelming and witnessing things I didn’t know hurts. Love to you all x.”

Bianca's been 'hurt' by the cheating scandal ©Channel 4

Bianca and JJ’s relationship didn’t get off the strongest start when he admitted he didn’t fancy her almost immediately after they met at the altar. Then, on their honeymoon, the pair fell out when Bianca asked JJ to be more “tactile” with her.

Ella’s relationship Nathanial has been even more of a whirlwind following a furious argument on their honeymoon, with Ella accusing Nathanial of being “a showman”. They later decided to remain in the experiment as friends – until JJ walked in the door and turned Ella’s head, that is.

Sexual tension had been building between Ella and JJ ever since they chose each other as the person they would most like to kiss. After messaging each other in secret, the pair planned an illicit meeting as Ella admitted, “All I have been thinking about is JJ.”