MAFS UK’s Jordan and Erica claim co-stars are ‘faking’ relationship and have a secret ‘agreement’

Well, well, well if it isn't another Married At First Sight fall out; this time between TWO couples rather than, you know, between an actual couple.

As 'intruders' of this year's series of Married At First Sight UK, couple Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts rocked up to the experiment excited about their romantic journey but it was far from smooth sailing for the duo.

Jordan and Erica were an 'intruder' couple ©channel 4

Erica has been open about the 'mean girl' energy she received from some of the other brides when she first joined the show and Jordan even ended up in a physical altercation with Luke Worley.

In fact, next year Jordan and Luke will going head to head in a real life boxing match. You couldn't make this stuff up.

Edinburgh born Erica and Northerner Jordan also found themselves defending their romance when Ella Morgan called them out for having "a very toxic relationship."

Ella called Jordan and erica 'toxic' ©channel 4

But it looks as though Erica and Jordan think that Ella was shading the wrong couple as they recently chatted about another duo from the show, and one of only three matches who are still together.

Jordan recently revealed that, "It was really frustrating watching it back, because viewers couldn't even tell who the fake couples were - and they would even admit themselves that they weren't a real couple.”

It didn't take long for Jordan to name a couple, “I just don't believe Peggy [Rose] and Georges [Berthonneau] as a couple."

Along with Erica and Jordan and Tasha Jay and Paul Liba, Peggy and Georges are the third and final couple who made it to the last ceremony with their relationship still in tact but Erica and Jordan are not convinced.

"I didn't believe in them at the time," Jordan went on.

erica and Jordan aren't convinced by Peggy and Georges ©channel 4

Chatting to The Sun Jordan went on, "Most people watching didn't really understand them. I don't understand how, as a couple, they always had a million problems, a million different problems, new problems every week, yet they were still happy enough to stay with each other."

Erica added, "They only see each other once a week. They have an agreement that they see each other once a week."

Is it just us or does once a week seem perfect? Absence makes the heart grow fonder and all that.