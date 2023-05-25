MAFS Australia star CONFIRMS relationship with co-star

The latest series of Married At First Sight Australia has been explosive to say the least and although it’s come to an end, it doesn’t mean the drama is slowing down.

Oh no, quite the opposite, in fact.

Not only is controversial character Harrison Boon already dating someone new, but there’s also romance rumours surrounding Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis.

And now another couple has been created between two contestants who were cheated on during the experiment, ahem, TV show.

this series of mafs australia has been wild

What started out as just gossip is now practically confirmed via cute Instagram pics which basically means a proposal is around the corner.

You think we're joking? It's Married at First Sight, it would be weird if someone DIDN'T drop to one knee.

The newest coupling comes in the form of Janelle Han and Jesse Burford.

Janelle was married to Adam Seed during her time on MAFS and Jesse was matched with Claire Normahas but viewers will know that Janelle and her husband became the third couple to leave the experiment when it came to light that he’d kissed Claire on a night out. Very naughty.

Janelle had previously spoken about the potential romance when she was a guest on the Back to Reality podcast and chatted to Aussie Love Island stars Al Perkins and Taku Chimwaza.

“So there are some articles of me and Jesse hanging out a lot in Perth. We did have a bit of a trauma bond and, he might hate me, but we have shared a peck. Just an innocent little peck that’s it,” she told them.

Janelle has admitted she's kissed another MAFS Australia star ©Channel 4

But they both admitted that they weren't convinced a love affair would work as Janelle told Yahoo Australia, “It might have been friendly, it might have been romantic, I’m not sure. But we have had the conversation that we weren’t going to pursue anything because I moved to Sydney. So at the moment, we’re just really good friends.”

Jesse’s also had his say on the matter on the So Dramatic podcast and admitted, “Janelle just moved to Sydney, so even if we were going to walk down that path, we both said to each other that a long distance relationship is not something that is an option for us.”

But it looks as though the duo couldn't ignore the lovey dovey feelings and we are here for it.

Janelle kissed Jesse, whose wife Claire kissed her husband Adam ©Channel 4

Everyone's favourite married couple Thanee Cook and Ollie Skelton, who are of course still together because they are bloody adorbs, attended festival together but were they alone? Of course they weren't.

What looks like a lovely little double date, Thanee and Ollie were joined by Janelle and Jesse who were pictured holding hands and sharing a cute couple-y selfie.

It seems the pair grew close during their turbulent time on MAFS as Janelle previously explained, “During the experiment, we were good friends, but then post experiment we got to know each other even more.

“I understood more layers about him, understood he was more of an emotionally intelligent person, and I think things that I need in my own personality I saw him and I started admiring him a lot.”