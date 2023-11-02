MAFS UK’s Luke Worley exposes secret messages with Jay Howard before their wedding

The whole premise of Married At First Sight UK is that the brides and grooms don’t meet until they walk down the aisle for the first time. The clue’s in the name, y’know?

However, one of this year’s grooms has revealed that the first time he spoke to his wife was BEFORE they said their vows and, frankly, we’re shocked.

Luke Worley made the jaw-dropping confession on the latest episode of the Into the Barbershop podcast, hosted by TOWIE star Jordan Brook, as he explained how he swapped secret messages with Jay Howard before they’d ever clapped eyes on each other.

Luke's revealed his secret communication with Jay before they met ©Channel 4

Luke told Jordan he’d bought a gift for Jay to open on their wedding day and had it delivered to her bridal suite while they were getting ready, before she sent back a thank you note sealed with a kiss.

Speaking about the moments before their wedding, Luke said, “I had a gift. I bought a Chanel perfume as a wedding gift.

“I thought to myself the week before, ‘What would a girl forget?’ and I thought, ‘She’s going to forget her perfume’. I knew it. She did forget her perfume, I’m lucky sent that to her.”

Luke and Jay were one of the first couples to tie the knot ©Channel 4

He continued, “I sent that to her and she sent a postcard. You didn’t see none of this, this didn’t make the edit.

“She kissed a bit of postcard saying, ‘We’ve got this’ and it had a bit of lipstick on it. That’s the only communication me and her had before the wedding.”

But, hang on, we thought the bride and groom weren’t supposed to communicate before they come face-to-face at the end of the aisle. Naughty naughty.

Luke and Jay have had a fairly smooth journey so far, but things went off the rails went Jordan told Jay about some questionable comments made by Luke – leading to an explosive confrontation.

Following his bust-up with Jordan, Luke and Jay were asked to leave the experiment by experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, although it remains to be seen whether their relationship lasts outside of the experiment.