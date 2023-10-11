MAFS couple announce ‘shock’ split weeks after celebrating anniversary

A Married At First Sight Australia fan fave couple have split and we are shook, sad and a little confused.

Just last month the duo celebrated the one year anniversary of 'Melton' complete with cute pics and social media posts but fast forward to now and Melinda Wills and Layton Mills have confirmed they have called it a day on their relationship.

The duo met on the most recent season of MAFS Australia, you know the series that also featured menace to society Harrison Boon, and although they had a rocky start Melinda and Layton stayed together once the show ended and seemed to be going strong.

But taking to her social media account earlier on today, Melinda confirmed that her and Layton had broken up.

"Hi all - we wanted to keep this private for the time being, but we have a lot of supporters that are invested in the relationship and owe it to you to be transparent.

After a lot of thought and consideration, we have sadly decided to both take time apart😔," she explained.

Both Layton and the official Married At First Australia Instagram account shared Melinda's comments on the split which implies that at least the couple are still on good terms.

The statement also hints that it is not the end of the road for the Melton and there is always a possibility of reconciliation as Melinda wrote, "We still care very deeply for each other and this doesn't mean our lives can't come back together, but as of now, we think this decision is for the best.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for all your support throughout the journey, it has meant the world to us. We hope you can understand and ask for your kindness and respect during this time."

Now that Melinda and Layton have split, for the time being at least, it looks as though Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton are the only couple who were matched on that particular series, that are still together.

We would like to keep it that way please, we can't cope with loves young dream calling it quits on their romance.