MAFS couple reveal they have ‘parted ways’ in emotional statement

This is the Married At First Sight news we most certainly were not planning on writing up today.

In a heartbreaking move NOBODY saw coming, Aussie bride and groom Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton have called it quits on their relationship.

The only remaining couple left from this year's Australian series of MAFS took to social media this week to confirm they are no longer an item and now we're not sure if soul mates even exist.

FYI we're not including Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James (the MAFS contestant, not the boy band member) in that because they weren't matched by the experts, okay?

Tahnee and ollie have split ©channel 4

As the youngest duo on the show, Tahnee and Ollie were fan favourites due to their wholesome approach to the social experiment and the fact that they seemed like a match made in Married At First Sight heaven.

Alas, it was not to be.

Earlier on this year, MAFS fans were shocked to hear that Melinda Willis and Layton Mills had broken up, but were banking on Ollie and Tahnee being end game. Weren't we all?

Luckily, it looks as though there is no bad blood between the exes with their social media statements mention friendship and love. As wholesome as ever then.

©channel 4

Tahnee wrote, "Just as I share the highlights of my life on here, it's only fair for me to share when things aren't always fun. Sadly, Ollie and I have decided to part ways.

"Our lives are taking us in different directions and we feel at this stage it's the best decision for us. From meeting as strangers who got 'married', to genuinely finding love, I'm pretty proud of the time we've shared. Our journey together has been such a roller coaster but sometimes relationships just don't work out - no matter how much you want them to - and that's okay. I'm so thankful for what these last 16 months has taught me, and for the genuinely supportive community l've found on here.

"Break ups are never easy but heartbreak is worth it in the pursuit of love.

"Much love,

"Tahnee "

©instagram @tahneecook

We're not crying, it's just the wind and the cold weather making tears pour down our faces, OKAY?

Ollie offered a similar sentiment with (dare we say it?) an even sweeter note to his former lover.

"Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay.

"What a ride! A journey filled with love, laughter, challenges, and in the last month, reflection. I think we tried really hard to make it work.

"There is such a separation from Skye Suites to real life that I think is really hard to account for and (albeit not without trying) was an adjustment that we struggled to make.

"I kinda have this pipe dream of us being like Jerry and Elaine from Seinfeld post-breakup, a very hard thing to do obviously, but the sentiment at its core is that I plan to try to be someone who champions Tahnee and can be there for her as a friend.

"In a post like this, the words 'friend' and 'breakup' are usually synonymous but with little truth behind them. However, if friendship was the foundation of us before love, I like to think it might be something we can share in the aftermath.

"That video is from last night, so I think we’re on the right track. ❤️"

That's it from us today, we're going to cry into our toffee nut latte and wonder if true love really does actually exist.

Note to self: don't watch Love Actually this week.