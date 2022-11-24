EXCLUSIVE: Black Peppa reveals RuPaul’s Drag Race UK secret it was ‘hard to hide’

Twelve of the UK’s finest drag performers entered the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Werk Room over two months ago and four made it to the finale.

“It feels very fitting [ to be in the final ] because I clawed my way till the very end, especially being in such a talented group of girls,” Peppa told us in an exclusive chat.

“I am really happy that I showcased everything that I did. I am happy that I made it to the top with the best of the best. We all exhibit different amazing, unique qualities to each and every single one of us.”

When asked if it was difficult to keep her place in the top four a secret in the months since the show was filmed, Peppa revealed, “It was very hard to hide that I was even on the show because I'm always busy. I'm always performing and on the scene, so the minute we disappear everyone just tends to be like, ‘Oh my god, yeah, this one and that one is on the show’.

“Being in the finale, it's something you obviously you're proud of, you made it to the top four. I found it personally hard to hide, but I feel like because of the Reddit viewers and all of that I didn't have to really say anything.”

Speaking about the final, Black Peppa added, “I am really proud of the top four. I think we all deserve it.

“As you as you saw on the show we exhibit different qualities but we are all just so unique in our own different way."

The final RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four airs on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 24 November from 9pm.

