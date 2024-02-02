Love Island: All Stars – um, hello? Casey O’Gorman used to be ginger

We’re just going to say it: winter Love Island star turned All Stars bombshell Casey O’Gorman is FIT. There’s just something about his luscious long locks, deep blue eyes, and rippling six pack that sends us all a-flutter.

BUT, he better treat our girl Kaz Kamwi right in the All Stars villa, or we will cease fluttering. For good.

Kaz and Casey ©©ITV

However, it turns out the winter Love Island fave hasn’t always looked this way; while looking for a snap of Casey looking ready to audition for the role of Lord Farquaad in live-action adaptation off Shrek (this isn't happening, but we are manifesting), we stumbled across a throwback snap of the Islander – and although he doesn't look like the fictional fairytale villain, he does look completely different to the beautiful specimen of manhood gracing our screens at the moment.

Side note – All Stars producers, if you're not ordering him a sexy af Lord Farquaad costume for the heart rate challenge, you're missing a trick.

Casey ©©ITV

It turns out Casey has sported a few different hairstyles over the years, including an extremely fetching strawberry blond/ginger look. Who knew?

A TikTok account which shares old photos of the Love Island cast, shared a video of Casey’s different looks last year and they’re all from his Instagram account.

Unlike most Islanders, who completely wipe all traces of anything less than perfect from their social media accounts before entering the villa, Casey left all his teenage pictures up on Instagram prior to going on winter Love Island 2023 and we have to say, we respect the confidence.

One picture, taken in 2014 when Casey was just 17, was captioned, “Ginger days.”

In the comments section, Casey revealed that ginger was his “natural colour” and that he had been trying to revert back to it after dyeing his hair.

In another more recent photo, which was posted in October 2020, Casey is rocking a buzzcut and, we have to admit, we kinda prefer it to his long hair.

We’re not the only ones either as one of his followers commented, “Bring back the buzz 😍.”

Another claimed Casey looks just like fellow Islander Ron Hall with his short hair and, honestly, we can see it.

At this point, we’re starting to wonder if there’s any look Casey can’t pull off…