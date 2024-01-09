Sophie Kasaei exposes ‘unexpected’ Geordie Shore fall out that made Charlotte Crosby QUIT

Geordie Shore legends don’t get much bigger than Charlotte Crosby, do they? She’s been a fan favourite ever since she burst into the most famous house in Newcastle back in 2011, with her on/off relationship with co-star Gaz Beadle going down as one of the most iconic reality TV romances EVER.

Charlotte quit Geordie Shore back in 2016 following a traumatic ectopic pregnancy, revealing the news in a series of tweets in which she branded Gary a “liar and a cheat”, but made an epic comeback to the show in 2022 alongside other OGs like Holly Hagan and Jay Gardner.

However, Charlotte revealed she’d quit the show for the second time last year following a furious on-screen row with Marnie Simpson which is set to air on the latest series starting tonight (Tuesday 9 January).

Charlotte quit Geordie Shore for the second time last year ©Kate Green/Getty Images

Charlotte’s co-stars Sophie Kasaei and Nathan Henry weighed in on the situation when we caught up with them ahead of the new series, as they admitted it was still “raw”.

Sophie explained, “The whole argument thing, we never expected it. It’s very sad that it did happen. It’s obviously come between two friends, there’s a lot of people in the middle, but things like that do happen. Some people just grow apart and some people just aren’t meant to be friends forever - and sometimes, that’s okay.

“I think anyone understands, being in a big friendship group, sometimes friends just distance themselves and just fall out and it’s just not meant to be.”

Charlotte and Sophie have been besties since meeting on Geordie Shore in 2011 ©Mark Milan/GC Images

Nathan hinted that Charlotte could still make a U-turn and return to the show one day as he said, “Not only that, how many times have we said we’re not coming back to Geordie Shore and look what happens? We turn back up. I’ve tried to leave the show 500 bloody times and I’m still there.”

Sophie added, “There might be cameos but we don’t know yet. I think it’s a little too raw right now to be asking if Charlotte’s going to come back. It’s just a little bit raw. Who knows?

“If I got pregnant one day, she’s going to have to come to the baby shower. She can’t get away from that.”

Speaking about the series, which will feature her fiancé Jake Ankers and daughter Alba Jean, Charlotte previously said, “It just ended up going so terribly wrong. I don't know why but the whole series, I later discovered, was a bit weird. I'm sad for loads of reasons. I'm sad that I took Alba and Jake, my family, into a show that I loved so much and it went so badly wrong.

“I feel like I could cry talking about it. I felt an immense amount of guilt for not knowing better. I just thought we were going to have such a good time. There was a silly argument, over a high chair of all things, that escalated. And I just left.”

“I think in the weeks I came out of the show I just felt awful. I was so worried. Had I made a bad decision going in there with my family? For that reason, I definitely don't think I could be involved going forward again, which is so sad. It's not because of any particular person, and it's not because I wouldn't go back because I don't want to be with them,” Charlotte added on her podcast Always On.

