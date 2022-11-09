  1. Home
Love Island legend’s ‘sister’ to enter the villa and OMG

They’re the spitting image of each other

chloe sister love island
by Nathan Katnoria |
Posted

With more and more series of Love Island popping up over the world, it's no surprise that new Islanders entering the villa may have previous links to former contestants.

Remember when it came to light that both Andrew Le Page and Davide Sanclimenti knew Casa Amor bombshell Cheyanne Kerr before the show? Well, it's now rumoured that legendary Islander Chloe Burrows' sister is joining the show and we're hella excited.

Love Island 2021 viewers will remember that Chloe's younger sister Bridie appeared on the show last year alongside their mum when the Islanders introduced their other halves to their families, but it ISN'T Bridie that is set to look for love in the villa.

Instead, fans are convinced that Chloe is related to Love Island Australia's latest star Layla John after spotting the uncanny resemblance between them.

chloe love island layla
Chloe. No, we mean Layla. Or is it Chloe? No, it's definitely Layla. ©Nine

One Love Island fan pointed out how much Chloe and Layla look alike on Reddit when they wrote, "She looks so much like Chloe it’s crazy."

Another added, "They can literally be sisters."

A third remarked, "Apart from a few differences they look like an almost spitting image of each other," while one more commented, "Definitely looks like Chloe! I’m sure she had a twin sister…"

However, Layla - who is a 20 year student and dancer from Melbourne - isn't related to Chloe (as far as we're aware), but we can certainly see why fans would think so.

Chloe sister Love Island
©ITV

Chloe's actual sister Bridie made a guest appearance in the villa last year and caused quite the stir. Here's everything you need to know about her...

Who is Chloe Burrows' sister Bridie?

Bridie Burrows is the younger sister of Love Island star Chloe Burrows and had fans flocking to social media to compliment her when she entered the villa with their mum Louisa on the Meet the Parents episode of the 2021 series.

How old is Chloe Burrows' sister Bridie?

According to her Instagram bio, Bridie is 21 years old.

Where are Chloe Burrows and her sister Bridie from?

Chloe and Bridie are originally from Bicester in Oxfordshire.

Chloe sister Love Island
©Instagram

What does Chloe Burrows' sister Bridie do?

Chloe's sister Bridie appears to be a university student as she mentions "UoS" in her Instagram bio, although it's known exactly what university she studies at.

Chloe sister Love Island
©Instagram

Is Chloe Burrows' sister Bridie single?

Bridie tends to keep her private life under wraps so it's not known if she's single, although she doesn't mention being in a relationship on any of her social media accounts.

Is Chloe Burrows' sister Bridie going on Love Island?

Viewers called for Chloe’s sister Bridie to become a fully-fledged Islander in 2022 after her brief appearance on the show last year.

One tweeted, “Put Chloe’s sister in next year’s Love Island, we’re not done with this chaotic family.”

Another wrote, “Toby, Kaz and Chloe’s sisters need to be on the next season of Love Island.”

“Get Kaz and Chloe’s sisters on Love Island 2022,” said a third, while one more added, “I wanna see Chloe’s sister next season.”

Of course Love Island 2022 has now been and gone and Bridie didn't appear, but who knows what could happen in the future?

Does Chloe Burrows' sister Bridie have Instagram?

Yep, you can follow Chloe's sister on Instagram at @bridieburrows where she already has over 18,000 followers.

