EXCLUSIVE Drag Race UK’s Copper Topp reveals smelly RuPaul secret and we’re obsessed

Copper Topp was the latest queen to sashay away from the increasingly competitive fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK when she found herself in the bottom two of the design challenge and was criticised by the judges for her Barbarella-inspired gold outfit.

Following her elimination, Copper has been spilling all the tea left, right and centre - but we didn't expect her latest revelation.

Chatting exclusively to heat about working with the legendary RuPaul, Copper let slip a very smelly secret about Mama Ru.

When asking about meeting Ru, Copper said, "It's unreal. The one thing I would say is, when you were in a room with Ru, Ru smells amazing! Oh my goodness, me.

"I don't know what perfume she uses, but wowee. Yeah, she's giving you the full 4D experience. Mama Ru smells great!"

She added, "It's kind of like ambers and musky, and like these kind of woody undertones. It's really luxurious and I loved it. I've tried to find a smell like it, but I can't find it anywhere."

Copper also called shade on her season four sisters after they awarded her the NAFTA award for 'Best Background Actress in a Non-Speaking Role'. She said, "It's shady. Here's the thing, so, for me, an award with that title is very detrimental. It's detrimental to somebody's mental health and we need to be tread very carefully with things like this.

"I'm not a quiet person, but just being quieter, I don't understand how that makes you fade into the background because what you're saying is I'm not good at drag and I'm not going to be a star. I was like, 'yeah, you have exposed your true colours' and I don't think it's nice.

"I love all my season four sisters, but as a family, we call each other out when something is a bit more than shady and I've said I'm not happy with that."

