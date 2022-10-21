Wait, did Gemma Owen just shade Indiyah Polack?

Love Island 2022 only ended a few months ago but the drama has continued outside the villa.

From Paige Thorne calling out a 'fake' Love Island couple to Ekin-Su revealing she turned down the Love Island 2023 presenting job, these lot haven't left our minds since they first stepped into the villa.

And now it appears that Gemma Owen has seemingly thrown a little shade at Indiyah Polack.

The duo were OG Islanders and made it all the way to the final so you'd think they'd be BFFs, but judging by what Gem has just said, we're not so sure.

During a Q&A on her YouTube channel, Gemma revealed who her favourite Islanders are.

"My favourite people from the show and I'm not just saying this because I don't want to be controversial or anything but I got on with everyone when I was on the show.

"It was such a good group of people, such a good bunch. There were a few little arguments here and there but overall everyone got on so well."

It was after this that she then went on to mention Indiyah, well, actually not mention Indiyah.

"Out of the girls, all of the girls that I was in the final with I was close with. I got on with Tash and Ekin and you know, like all of the girls really. Like all of the final girls, Antigoni as well I really got on with."

Hmm.

Now, correct us if we're wrong but there was four girls in the final - Ekin-Su, Tasha, Indiyah and Gemma and yet Gemma didn't actually name Indiyah but she did drop the other twos names...

Interestiiiing.

Maybe Gem genuinely forgot to actually name Indiyah because they are both ambassadors for PrettyLittleThing, so it might be awkward if they're no longer pals anymore.

Another thing we were surprised about was the Love Island boys Gemma is close to because we didn't see it on TV. In fact, we only saw the Gemma / Luca / Billy drama.

"Out of the boys I really really got on with Ikenna. I know he was in and out quite early but I really liked him. He's such a cool guy and I just enjoyed being in his company," she admitted.

"Out of the Casa boys I actually really got on with Josh and Deji. They were a really good laugh. But I got on well with everyone."

Wow. You learn something new every day.