Gemma Owen SLAMS fellow Islander three weeks after the final

Love Island finalist Gemma Owen has hit back at bombshell Billy Brown after he suggested he could have won Gemma’s affection over Luca Bish.

Billy, who knew Gemma through mutual friends before entering the villa, openly flirted with her when he joined the show in Casa Amor and even after she decided to stay loyal to Luca when they returned to the main villa.

Despite Gemma insisting that she never reciprocated Billy’s flirting, he remains confident he could have coupled up with her and recently suggested that Gemma and Luca’s love story might never have happened if he’d entered the villa on day one.

Billy recently suggested he could have won Gemma's heart instead of Luca ©ITV Pictures

During a recent interview, Billy was asked, “If you and Luca went in at the same time, do you think you stood more of a chance against Luca?”, to which he confidently replied, “Oh yeah, game over.”

However, Gemma’s scathing response to Billy’s comments suggests he shouldn’t quite be so sure of himself.

“What a load of rubbish. Not a chance,” Gemma told Capital FM hosts Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield after perhaps the biggest eyeroll we’ve EVER seen.

“Yeah, no, absolutely not,” she added of Billy’s chances of romance.

“We got on as mates, but I made that very clear that it was just mates.”

Since finishing in second place behind winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma and Luca have gone on a family holiday with her parents Michael and Louise and siblings James, Emily and Jessica.

Speaking about the moment Luca met her dad for the first time, Gemma said, “It couldn’t have gone better, it was so nice.

“They all got on really well and how he was with my brother and sisters as well.”

While they’re still not officially boyfriend and girlfriend, Gemma also admitted she “definitely” wants to move in with Luca in the future.