Fans convinced Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill have got back together amid smoochy snap

We can't keep up with some Love Island relationships. One minute they're on and the next they're off.

And following her split from Adam Collard, fans are convinced that Paige Thorne has rekindled her villa romance with Jacques O'Neill, especially after they spotted a picture of them kissing on Instagram... or so they thought.

The picture was, in fact, of 2015 Islander Joshua Ritchie and his new model girlfriend Molly McKenzie, although Josh's Instagram followers couldn't help but point out the uncanny resemblance between him and Molly and Jacques and Paige.

Josh went Instagram official with Molly when he shared a picture of them smooching alongside the caption, "I don't know how she puts up with me! P.s I'm pissed off she's browner than me as well!!"

At first glance, the picture could easily be mistaken for a snap of 2022 Islanders Paige and Jacques and fans took to the comments section to share their confusion.

"I literally thought this was Paige and Jacques from Love Island 🤣," wrote one.

Another added, "It looks like Paige from Love Island 🏝," while a third commented, "Is it Paige?"

One more said, "Fully thought in my half asleep state that you two looked like Paige and Jacques."

Josh, who rose to fame on the first series of Love Island in 2015 before appearing on Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating, is actually dating British model Molly McKenzie. She's signed to Manchester's leading agency, Nemesis Models, and has worked for brands like PrettyLittleThing.

Earlier this year, Josh left us, frankly, speechless after revealing the jaw-dropping way he raked in thousands of pounds on explicit subscription site OnlyFans. He shared the racy confession with Olivia Attwood as she explored exactly how much money can be made from selling X-rated content in the first episode of her documentary series Getting Filthy Rich.

Josh – who has over 1000 followers on OnlyFans – explained, “If I do a picture, yeah, 20 quid, I’ll send it to every single one of them. You get 300, 400 of them buying it.

“Think I made 12 bags off one video… [ doing ] the windmill.”

Wowzers…

Josh also told Olivia that while he didn’t originally intend to bare all, he opted to upload more, ahem, graphic content after noticing his followers were dwindling.

“It was PG at first and then, obviously, you’ve either gotta go all in or all out,” he said. “If people say they’re doing it and they’re still doing PG, they’re lying. I think I got away with it for probably six to eight weeks… and then it just went pfumph. I was like, “F-ck,” because I was making a lot of money, so I was like, “F-ck that, I’ll send them.”

“In lads group chats, you send a lot of f-cking mad sh-t in there. I’ve probably sent a picture of my dick in a lads' group chat, so why would I not send it in there when people are paying for it.”

Following his mind-blowing confession, here's everything you need to know about Joshua Ritchie from his time on Love Island to his relationship with Charlotte Crosby.

Who is Joshua Ritchie?

Joshua, 28, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, worked as a joiner before finding fame featuring on reality shows.

Joshua Ritchie on Love Island

We were first introduced to the tanned hunk on ITV2’s Love Island back in 2015.

Joshua’s 'joker' personality and laddish banter won him and his partner, Lauren Richardson, 3rd place in the show’s final.

The former Love Islander has apparently slept with over 400 "lucky" ladies and his time on Love Island proved just how easy it was for him to get wrapped up with different women.

Contestants Jess and Naomi fell for Joshua’s charm, but he finished the show in a friendship couple with BFF Lauren.

Josh appeared on Love Island in 2015

Josh and Charlotte went public with their relationship in 2017 and dated for almost two years.

At the time she told heat she loved him, and added, "I said it to him, but it was a bit embarrassing because he didn't say it back! He told me he wasn't ready to say it yet. But you've got to admire his honesty - at least I'll know he means it!"

Josh dated Geordie Shore legend Charlotte for two years

Joshua Ritchie and Stephanie Davis

Josh has previously confirmed that he slept with former Hollyoaks actress, Stephanie Davis, in 2016 when a leaked Snapchat showed the pair lying in bed together, COMPLETELY NAKED, whilst Joshua could be seen playing with his manhood.

Joshua Ritchie on Ex On The Beach

Josh appeared on the sixth series of MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2016, a year after he appeared on Love Island. He had three exes make an appearance on the show including TOWIE's Nicole Bass, Big Brother star Chanelle McCleary and Jenny Thompson.

Being reunited with a trio of former flames clearly didn't put Josh off EOTB as he starred on the seventh series, this time as an ex himself. He joined his exes Che McSorley and Georgia Crone.

Joshua Ritchie on Celebs Go Dating

Josh and then-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby starred on Celebs Go Dating in 2019 as they received couples counselling from love gurus Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson. Following their split, Josh signed up to look for love on the show in 2020 alongside EastEnders' Dean Gaffney and Made in Chelsea's Olivia Bentley.

So... what's Joshua Ritchie's penis like? Asking for a mate x

WE'LL TELL YA!

Charlotte Crosby opened up about Josh's peen when they first started dating and it got us all hot under the collar. She claimed that Josh has a massive TEN INCH penis, and likened it to a 'baton'.

Sounds a bit scary tbh.

Speaking on Jamie Laing's podcast Private Parts, she said, “I’ll tell you a secret – he has got the biggest dick.

"No word of a lie, this microphone is ten inches long. It’s thick and it’s long. It’s almost like a baton.

"It’s so bad because I don’t stop telling people about it. Pretty bad isn’t it?”

