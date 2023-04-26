Big Brother ICON ‘returning to the show’ after hosts confirmed

Our excitement for the return of Big Brother was already at an all-time high thanks to the recent announcement that AJ Odudu and Will Best will be hosting the show, but now it’s been reported that a true staple of the show will be making a comeback for the revival.

It’s claimed that the ICONIC Big Brother narrator Marcus Bentley will resume voiceover duties when the show makes its ITV2 debut and, frankly, thank goodness for that. We couldn’t imagine Big Brother without him. It's like Love Island without Iain Stirling.

Marcus has narrated the show ever since series one, which aired WAY back in 2000, so it’s only right that he picks up where he left off when BB was taken off the air in 2018.

A TV insider told The Sun, “It was a no brainer to have Marcus back for the new era - he is simply the voice associated with Big Brother UK."

Now we’re EVEN more excited for BB to return. If that's possible.

It was first confirmed that the show was being revived last summer when a teaser trailer aired during an episode of Love Island.

Since then – and after much speculation – AJ and Will were confirmed as the hosts.

AJ and Will are the new hosts of Big Brother ©ITV Pictures

AJ, who previously hosted companion show Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, said, “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will added, “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

It’s not been confirmed exactly when Big Brother return, but it’s thought the show will likely start in October 2023. No sunning the in the BB garden then...