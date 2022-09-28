Summer Botwe reveals the ONE Islander she still talks to

by Elena Angelides |

The Islanders are cast into the villa - with usually around eleven other contestants - and that’s not to mention the crazy cocktail of people after Casa Amor. So, it’s only natural there’s going to be some people you bond with and, well, some you don’t.

As we’ve all seen...

Well, Summers 2022 is not over for Summer Botwe and her fellow co-star, who still speak every single day.

Summer recently did a “late night” Q&A which revealed more bombshells than a post-Casa Amor drop of two-boys-two-girls.

If you know, you know.

And yep, that’s four, more than four bombshells.

When asked, “Are you still close with Chyna?”, Summer posted a print screen of her call history, revealing calls from Mum, Dad and fellow Casa Amor gal Chyna Mills only.

Summer wrote, “I literally talk to her every single day. She is literally the only person I speak to other than my parents.”

She said the duo are “very close.”

Cute.

But what about the latest naughty trio, Power Puff Girls, Summer, Indiyah Polack and Danica Taylor, Is that still a thing?

Well, we’ve got you covered.

In the Q&A, Summer admitted that “the PGP group chat is in full effect.” – Phew!

Anyway, it seems Summer isn’t much of a caller.

When asked if she would rather “FaceTime or text” she replied, “Personally, I hate any kind of phone calls FaceTime etc, unless you’re someone I speak to on a daily basis, as I’d say text. If it’s textable don’t call me literally because I won’t pick up loool.”

Oooooh’kay. That explains it.

We love the honesty Summer.