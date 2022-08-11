  1. Home
Love Island’s Indiyah reveals what they were ‘forced’ to do in the villa

It did look a bit odd on TV

love island indiyah shocked
by Eden-Olivia Lord |
Posted

Love Island 2022 is over but that hasn't stopped the Islanders from spilling the tea including Indiyah Polack who has revealed the one thing they were forced to do in the villa.

heat recently caught up with Indiyah, Dami Hope, Andrew Le Page, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne for Under the Duvet and of course we had to ask about the Love Island 2022 reunion.

From Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe's fight to Lacey Edwards throwing the ultimate shade at Deji Adeniyi - there was a bit of drama during the reunion.

love island deji and lacey
©itv

However one thing we still can't get over was that One Direction music video at the end of the show...

Seriously what were the producers thinking pls?

Anyway, on Under the Duvet we asked why they filmed the music video to a One Direction song and it's safe to say that none of the cast seemed keen.

"We don't know," Andrew admitted.

love island indiyah
©itv

"We don't know why, we were forced," Indiyah joked.

LOL.

And while the majority of Islanders filmed the music video throughout the series (seriously, even Liam Llewellyn was in the clip), it turns out all the finalists got to do it together on the final day.

Cute but still cringe nonetheless.

In other Love Island related news one 2022 couple have already split, Danica Taylor has thrown shade at some of her fellow Islanders and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have revealed what they hated about villa life.

