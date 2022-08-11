Love Island’s Indiyah reveals what they were ‘forced’ to do in the villa

Love Island 2022 is over but that hasn't stopped the Islanders from spilling the tea including Indiyah Polack who has revealed the one thing they were forced to do in the villa.

heat recently caught up with Indiyah, Dami Hope, Andrew Le Page, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne for Under the Duvet and of course we had to ask about the Love Island 2022 reunion.

However one thing we still can't get over was that One Direction music video at the end of the show...

Seriously what were the producers thinking pls?

Anyway, on Under the Duvet we asked why they filmed the music video to a One Direction song and it's safe to say that none of the cast seemed keen.

"We don't know," Andrew admitted.

"We don't know why, we were forced," Indiyah joked.

And while the majority of Islanders filmed the music video throughout the series (seriously, even Liam Llewellyn was in the clip), it turns out all the finalists got to do it together on the final day.

Cute but still cringe nonetheless.