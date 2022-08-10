Love Island couple SPLIT following cheating rumours

It was bound to happen, wasn't it? 🏝️💔

Our Islanders have been out of their Love Island bubble for over a week now, which means the weakest of these showmance couples will start falling like dominoes. We're not cynical (well...), we jut know it takes a special type of Love Island couple to make it in the outside world under the scrutiny of the public eye, and if history is anything to go by, the first few weeks back on UK soil are the real test for "loved-up" Islanders. A test that bombshells Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards appear to have failed; although to be fair to Lacey, she got some a few extra points for effort (we all saw that loveable KEENO on the reunion show).

©ITV ©©ITV

And let's be honest, nobody's jaws are dropping at this - especially if you watched THAT awks af Love Island reunion interview; you know, the one where Lacey looked thirsty for blood and Deji wanted the ground to swallow him whole and transport him to the Seventh Circle of Hell for an arguably chiller experience.

But now a Love Island source has told The Sun that it's officially over between the two and that Deji's connection to another bombshell (spoiler: they allegedly sh * gged) was the "final straw between them".

The source revealed, “Everyone could tell it was awkward between them at the reunion after Lacey delivered some home truths. Now they've called it quits and are no longer seeing each other.

"Lacey didn't want to force something that wasn't meant to be and then the rumours about Deji and Coco Lodge were the final straw between them."

What rumours between Deji and Coco, we hear you ask? Don't worry, babs, we got you. But firstly, can we just say we absolutely love how seriously Coco is taking her bombshell responsibilities? Her Love Island contract is well and truly over and she's still setting off little explosions here there and everywhere.

We love to see it.

In true Love Island reunion fashion, all the #dramz went down away from the cameras (snore), with Lacey apparently learning from Chyna Mills that Deji had slept with Coco - which would explain their frosty demeanours on last Sunday's reunion show.

The insider explained, "Earlier in the week, Chyna told a number of people that Coco had slept with Deji."

WE KNOW. THE #DRAMZ.

They continued, "Lacey was absolutely mortified and was giving Deji the cold shoulder all night.

"Summer decided to bring it up with Coco while they were arguing about something else and all hell broke loose.

"Coco and Chyna are no longer speaking and now Coco and Summer aren’t either. There was a lot of drama.”

This would potentially explain why Coco's and Summer's reunion row was allegedly heavily edited.

According to the source, Lacey and Deji were then spotted having a heated conversation – one which lasted over an hour – after the afterparty.

So that's Lacey and Deji, but what about mates Lacey and Coco? Irregardless of the gossip currently doing the rounds, the friends appear to be doing just fine. Lacey recently revealed that she was heading OUT OUT with Coco and fellow bombshell Nathalia this week.

RIP Deji and Lacey and too many Love Island relationships to keep count.