The highest-rated vitamins for ridiculously fast hair growth

'How to grow hair?' It’s a question most of us have googled at least once in our lives. Whether you’ve gone for the chop and felt instant regret, damaged your hair beyond repair or you’ve been shedding strands post-pregnancy and desperately want to boost your barnet, we’ve all been there.

Thankfully, with so many hair growth products on the shelves these days, getting longer, stronger hair in a hurry has never been easier ­– in fact, it can be as easy as taking a daily supplement.

Of course, there are other ways of boosting hair growth: such as eating protein-rich foods, using TikTok’s rice water hack, or massaging your scalp with hair oils, but hair supplements are one of the most effective approaches, as not only do they contain vitamins that promote healthy hair growth, strength, and thickness – such as zinc and biotin – but they’re often also packed with other health and skin-boosting ingredients, delivering all-round beauty benefits.

Heat’s best vitamins for hair growth at a glance:

Best budget-friendly hair growth vitamin: MyVitamins Biotin Tablets, £5.59 at LookFantastic

Best chewable hair growth vitamin: Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies, £23.95 at Vitabiotics

Best hair growth vitamin for winter JSHealth Hair + Energy Formula 30 capsules, £22.99 at JSHealth

You might find that you prefer a chewable fruit-flavoured gummy to a swallowable capsule – or if you’re that person who forgets to take tablets, something with a once-per-day dosage will suit you best. Because, who wants to add another thing to their daily to-do list, eh?

To help you swerve any added stress, we’ve compiled a list of the best hair growth vitamins below, with options from Viviscal, Perfectil and JSHealth ­– whose hair growth tablets also give you added energy – perfect for those gloomy winter months. We’ve also picked products for every budget, so you can repair, restore, and grow your locks without breaking the bank. Hurray!

1. Viviscal Women's Max Strength Supplement 30 tablets Editor's Choice
Description While you may have to take two tablets daily, the results are well worth it with Viviscal Women's ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Added zinc supports the immune system
Supported by seven clinical trials Cons Not recommended for those allergic to fish, shellfish or seafood

Supported by seven clinical trials Cons Not recommended for those allergic to fish, shellfish or seafood Price: £ 29.99 www.boots.com View offer

2. MyVitamins Biotin Tablets Best budget-friendly hair growth vitamin
Description Strapped for cash? Don't fret. This purse-friendly pick gives luxe results for less. Containing a ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Boosts energy levels
Aids with cognitive health
Doesn't have a horrible aftertaste Cons You won't see results straight away

Aids with cognitive health

Doesn't have a horrible aftertaste Cons You won't see results straight away Price: £ 5.59 (was 6.99) www.lookfantastic.com View offer

3. Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies Best chewable hair growth vitamin
Description If you've ever tried gummy vitamins, then you'll know they don't all taste great. These, however, ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Vegan friendly
Gluten-free
Not tested on animals
Perfect if you don't like swallowing tablets
Packed with hair-boosting nutrients Cons Need to take more than one per day
Would need to re-purchase more often

Gluten-free

Not tested on animals

Perfect if you don't like swallowing tablets

Packed with hair-boosting nutrients Cons Need to take more than one per day

Would need to re-purchase more often Price: £ 23.95 www.vitabiotics.com View offer

4. JSHealth Hair + Energy Formula 30 capsules Best hair growth vitamin for winter
Description It's no secret that when the temperature dips, so does our mood. With darker days and colder ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Provides a double benefit approach
Supports thyroid health
Only one capsule per day
Save if you subscribe Cons Tablets aren't the smallest
Traces of crustacea, mollusc and fish are possible

Supports thyroid health

Only one capsule per day

Save if you subscribe Cons Tablets aren't the smallest

Traces of crustacea, mollusc and fish are possible Price: £ 22.99 uk.jshealthvitamins.com View offer

5. Wellbel Women+ Best hair growth vitamin for mature women
Description Although not the most affordable option on the market, Wellbel Women+ formula is a great option ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Provides age-related support Cons Isn't suitable for those under 45
You must take 3 capsules per day

You must take 3 capsules per day Price: £ 59.99 healf.com View offer

6. Hair Gain Capsules Best hair growth vitamin with fast results
Description Backed by trichologists and raking in tons of five-star reviews, one shopper claims these capsules ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Improvements can be seen after 30 days
Save money with a subscription Cons You must take 2 capsules per day

Save money with a subscription Cons You must take 2 capsules per day Price: £ 29.59 (was 36.99) www.hairgainnow.com View offer

7. Hims The Hair Saving Tablets Best hair growth vitamins for him
Description Let's hear it for the boys! Designed with men in mind, this medication treats male pattern hair ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Specially formulated for men Cons You must subscribe to 3 months minimum

8. Hairburst Vitamins for New Mums Best hair growth vitamins for post-pregnancy
Description The body goes through a lot during and after pregnancy, so it's no wonder that many new mums ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Suitable to take pre, during and post-pregnancy
Helps to boost energy as well as hair growth Cons Not vegan-friendly as they contain collagen from fish

Helps to boost energy as well as hair growth Cons Not vegan-friendly as they contain collagen from fish Price: £ 20 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

What vitamins are best for hair growth and what ingredients should I look for?

As you can see, there are lots of options on the market, but "when you’re hunting for a vitamin that will support healthy hair growth," says celebrity hairstylist and Perfectil ambassador, Patrick Wilson, "you want to be looking out for key ingredients such as biotin, selenium and zinc.

Do vitamins actually help hair growth and what promotes hair growth and thickness?

"Vitamins are a really important part of my daily routine and they’re key for anyone that wants stronger, healthier hair. I recommend that my clients use them in their daily routine," Patrick says.

"If you’re looking to improve your hair health, I would recommend upping your protein intake, choosing foods like oily fish, steak, spinach and nuts," he adds.

"Another good idea is massaging the scalp at night time to promote blood flow, and rinsing with cold water after shampooing. A balanced diet alongside these tips will help your hair growth journey."