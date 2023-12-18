The highest-rated vitamins for ridiculously fast hair growth

'How to grow hair?' It’s a question most of us have googled at least once in our lives. Whether you’ve gone for the chop and felt instant regret, damaged your hair beyond repair or you’ve been shedding strands post-pregnancy and desperately want to boost your barnet, we’ve all been there.
Thankfully, with so many hair growth products on the shelves these days, getting longer, stronger hair in a hurry has never been easier – in fact, it can be as easy as taking a daily supplement.
Of course, there are other ways of boosting hair growth: such as eating protein-rich foods, using TikTok’s rice water hack, or massaging your scalp with hair oils, but hair supplements are one of the most effective approaches, as not only do they contain vitamins that promote healthy hair growth, strength, and thickness – such as zinc and biotin – but they’re often also packed with other health and skin-boosting ingredients, delivering all-round beauty benefits.
Heat’s best vitamins for hair growth at a glance:
Editor’s choice: Viviscal Women's Max Strength Supplement 30 tablets, £29.99 at Boots
Best budget-friendly hair growth vitamin: MyVitamins Biotin Tablets, £5.59 at LookFantastic
Best chewable hair growth vitamin: Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies, £23.95 at Vitabiotics
Best hair growth vitamin for winter JSHealth Hair + Energy Formula 30 capsules, £22.99 at JSHealth
You might find that you prefer a chewable fruit-flavoured gummy to a swallowable capsule – or if you’re that person who forgets to take tablets, something with a once-per-day dosage will suit you best. Because, who wants to add another thing to their daily to-do list, eh?
To help you swerve any added stress, we’ve compiled a list of the best hair growth vitamins below, with options from Viviscal, Perfectil and JSHealth – whose hair growth tablets also give you added energy – perfect for those gloomy winter months. We’ve also picked products for every budget, so you can repair, restore, and grow your locks without breaking the bank. Hurray!
SHOP: The best hair growth vitamins to buy now
<meta charset="utf-8">Editor’s Choice<br>
Description
While you may have to take two tablets daily, the results are well worth it with Viviscal Women's
Pros
- Added zinc supports the immune system
- Supported by seven clinical trials
Cons
- Not recommended for those allergic to fish, shellfish or seafood
<meta charset="utf-8"><strong>Best budget-friendly hair growth vitamin</strong>
Description
Strapped for cash? Don't fret. This purse-friendly pick gives luxe results for less. Containing a
Pros
- Boosts energy levels
- Aids with cognitive health
- Doesn't have a horrible aftertaste
Cons
- You won't see results straight away
<meta charset="utf-8"><strong>Best chewable hair growth vitamin</strong>
Description
If you've ever tried gummy vitamins, then you'll know they don't all taste great. These, however,
Pros
- Vegan friendly
- Gluten-free
- Not tested on animals
- Perfect if you don't like swallowing tablets
- Packed with hair-boosting nutrients
Cons
- Need to take more than one per day
- Would need to re-purchase more often
<meta charset="utf-8"><strong>Best hair growth vitamin for winter</strong>
Description
It's no secret that when the temperature dips, so does our mood. With darker days and colder
Pros
- Provides a double benefit approach
- Supports thyroid health
- Only one capsule per day
- Save if you subscribe
Cons
- Tablets aren't the smallest
- Traces of crustacea, mollusc and fish are possible
Best hair growth vitamin for mature women
Description
Although not the most affordable option on the market, Wellbel Women+ formula is a great option
Pros
- Provides age-related support
Cons
- Isn't suitable for those under 45
- You must take 3 capsules per day
Best hair growth vitamin with fast results
Description
Backed by trichologists and raking in tons of five-star reviews, one shopper claims these capsules
Pros
- Improvements can be seen after 30 days
- Save money with a subscription
Cons
- You must take 2 capsules per day
Best hair growth vitamins for him
Description
Let's hear it for the boys! Designed with men in mind, this medication treats male pattern hair
Pros
- Specially formulated for men
Cons
- You must subscribe to 3 months minimum
Best hair growth vitamins for post-pregnancy
Description
The body goes through a lot during and after pregnancy, so it's no wonder that many new mums
Pros
- Suitable to take pre, during and post-pregnancy
- Helps to boost energy as well as hair growth
Cons
- Not vegan-friendly as they contain collagen from fish
What vitamins are best for hair growth and what ingredients should I look for?
As you can see, there are lots of options on the market, but "when you’re hunting for a vitamin that will support healthy hair growth," says celebrity hairstylist and Perfectil ambassador, Patrick Wilson, "you want to be looking out for key ingredients such as biotin, selenium and zinc.
Do vitamins actually help hair growth and what promotes hair growth and thickness?
"Vitamins are a really important part of my daily routine and they’re key for anyone that wants stronger, healthier hair. I recommend that my clients use them in their daily routine," Patrick says.
"If you’re looking to improve your hair health, I would recommend upping your protein intake, choosing foods like oily fish, steak, spinach and nuts," he adds.
"Another good idea is massaging the scalp at night time to promote blood flow, and rinsing with cold water after shampooing. A balanced diet alongside these tips will help your hair growth journey."
Emma Hawkins is a Style Writer at Bauer Media UK and specialises in all things fashion and beauty.