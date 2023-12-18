  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Beauty

The highest-rated vitamins for ridiculously fast hair growth

Longer, stronger locks, here we come

by Emma Hawkins |
Published
1
Viviscal Women's Max Strength Supplement 30 tablets
Viviscal Women's Max Strength Supplement 30 tablets
2
MyVitamins Biotin Tablets
MyVitamins Biotin Tablets
3
Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies
Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies
4
JSHealth Hair + Energy Formula 30 capsules
JSHealth Hair + Energy Formula 30 capsules
5
Wellbel Women+
Wellbel Women+
6
Hair Gain Capsules
Hair Gain Capsules
7
Hims The Hair Saving Tablets
Hims The Hair Saving Tablets
8
Hairburst Vitamins for New Mums
Hairburst Vitamins for New Mums

'How to grow hair?' It’s a question most of us have googled at least once in our lives. Whether you’ve gone for the chop and felt instant regret, damaged your hair beyond repair or you’ve been shedding strands post-pregnancy and desperately want to boost your barnet, we’ve all been there.

Thankfully, with so many hair growth products on the shelves these days, getting longer, stronger hair in a hurry has never been easier ­– in fact, it can be as easy as taking a daily supplement.

Of course, there are other ways of boosting hair growth: such as eating protein-rich foods, using TikTok’s rice water hack, or massaging your scalp with hair oils, but hair supplements are one of the most effective approaches, as not only do they contain vitamins that promote healthy hair growth, strength, and thickness – such as zinc and biotin – but they’re often also packed with other health and skin-boosting ingredients, delivering all-round beauty benefits.

Heat’s best vitamins for hair growth at a glance:

Editor’s choice: Viviscal Women's Max Strength Supplement 30 tablets, £29.99 at Boots

Best budget-friendly hair growth vitamin: MyVitamins Biotin Tablets, £5.59 at LookFantastic

Best chewable hair growth vitamin: Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies, £23.95 at Vitabiotics

Best hair growth vitamin for winter JSHealth Hair + Energy Formula 30 capsules, £22.99 at JSHealth

You might find that you prefer a chewable fruit-flavoured gummy to a swallowable capsule – or if you’re that person who forgets to take tablets, something with a once-per-day dosage will suit you best. Because, who wants to add another thing to their daily to-do list, eh?

To help you swerve any added stress, we’ve compiled a list of the best hair growth vitamins below, with options from Viviscal, Perfectil and JSHealth ­– whose hair growth tablets also give you added energy – perfect for those gloomy winter months. We’ve also picked products for every budget, so you can repair, restore, and grow your locks without breaking the bank. Hurray!

SHOP: The best hair growth vitamins to buy now

1.

Viviscal Women's Max Strength Supplement 30 tablets

<meta charset="utf-8">Editor’s Choice<br>

Viviscal Women's Max Strength Supplement 30 tabletsViviscal
Price: £29.99

www.boots.com

Description

While you may have to take two tablets daily, the results are well worth it with Viviscal Women's

Pros

  • Added zinc supports the immune system
  • Supported by seven clinical trials

Cons

  • Not recommended for those allergic to fish, shellfish or seafood
Viviscal Women's Max Strength Supplement 30 tablets
Price: £29.99

www.boots.com

2.

MyVitamins Biotin Tablets

<meta charset="utf-8"><strong>Best budget-friendly hair growth vitamin</strong>

MyVitamins Biotin TabletsMyVitamins
Price: £5.59 (was 6.99)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Strapped for cash? Don't fret. This purse-friendly pick gives luxe results for less. Containing a

Pros

  • Boosts energy levels
  • Aids with cognitive health
  • Doesn't have a horrible aftertaste

Cons

  • You won't see results straight away
MyVitamins Biotin Tablets
Price: £5.59 (was 6.99)

www.lookfantastic.com

3.

Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies

<meta charset="utf-8"><strong>Best chewable hair growth vitamin</strong>

Perfectil Hair Crush GummiesPerfectil
Price: £23.95

www.vitabiotics.com

Description

If you've ever tried gummy vitamins, then you'll know they don't all taste great. These, however,

Pros

  • Vegan friendly
  • Gluten-free
  • Not tested on animals
  • Perfect if you don't like swallowing tablets
  • Packed with hair-boosting nutrients

Cons

  • Need to take more than one per day
  • Would need to re-purchase more often
Perfectil Hair Crush Gummies
Price: £23.95

www.vitabiotics.com

4.

JSHealth Hair + Energy Formula 30 capsules

<meta charset="utf-8"><strong>Best hair growth vitamin for winter</strong>

JSHealth Hair + Energy Formula 30 capsulesJSHealth
Price: £22.99

uk.jshealthvitamins.com

Description

It's no secret that when the temperature dips, so does our mood. With darker days and colder

Pros

  • Provides a double benefit approach
  • Supports thyroid health
  • Only one capsule per day
  • Save if you subscribe

Cons

  • Tablets aren't the smallest
  • Traces of crustacea, mollusc and fish are possible 
JSHealth Hair + Energy Formula 30 capsules
Price: £22.99

uk.jshealthvitamins.com

5.

Wellbel Women+

Best hair growth vitamin for mature women

Wellbel Women+Wellbel
Price: £59.99

healf.com

Description

Although not the most affordable option on the market, Wellbel Women+ formula is a great option

Pros

  • Provides age-related support

Cons

  • Isn't suitable for those under 45
  • You must take 3 capsules per day
Wellbel Women+
Price: £59.99

healf.com

6.

Hair Gain Capsules

Best hair growth vitamin with fast results

Hair Gain CapsulesHair Gain
Price: £29.59 (was 36.99)

www.hairgainnow.com

Description

Backed by trichologists and raking in tons of five-star reviews, one shopper claims these capsules

Pros

  • Improvements can be seen after 30 days
  • Save money with a subscription

Cons

  • You must take 2 capsules per day
Hair Gain Capsules
Price: £29.59 (was 36.99)

www.hairgainnow.com

7.

Hims The Hair Saving Tablets

Best hair growth vitamins for him

Hims The Hair Saving TabletsHims
Price: from 11.36

www.forhims.co.uk

Description

Let's hear it for the boys! Designed with men in mind, this medication treats male pattern hair

Pros

  • Specially formulated for men

Cons

  • You must subscribe to 3 months minimum
Hims The Hair Saving Tablets
Price: from 11.36

www.forhims.co.uk

8.

Hairburst Vitamins for New Mums

Best hair growth vitamins for post-pregnancy

Hairburst Vitamins for New MumsHairburst
Price: £20

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The body goes through a lot during and after pregnancy, so it's no wonder that many new mums

Pros

  • Suitable to take pre, during and post-pregnancy
  • Helps to boost energy as well as hair growth

Cons

  • Not vegan-friendly as they contain collagen from fish
Hairburst Vitamins for New Mums
Price: £20

www.lookfantastic.com

What vitamins are best for hair growth and what ingredients should I look for?

As you can see, there are lots of options on the market, but "when you’re hunting for a vitamin that will support healthy hair growth," says celebrity hairstylist and Perfectil ambassador, Patrick Wilson, "you want to be looking out for key ingredients such as biotin, selenium and zinc.

Do vitamins actually help hair growth and what promotes hair growth and thickness?

"Vitamins are a really important part of my daily routine and they’re key for anyone that wants stronger, healthier hair. I recommend that my clients use them in their daily routine," Patrick says.

"If you’re looking to improve your hair health, I would recommend upping your protein intake, choosing foods like oily fish, steak, spinach and nuts," he adds.

"Another good idea is massaging the scalp at night time to promote blood flow, and rinsing with cold water after shampooing. A balanced diet alongside these tips will help your hair growth journey."

Emma Hawkins is a Style Writer at Bauer Media UK and specialises in all things fashion and beauty.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us