EXCLUSIVE! Demi Jones reveals the £5 fake tan the Love Islanders were ‘fighting over’

Love Island All Stars has been full of surprises. From Molly Smith delivering a masterclass in 'Unbothered' whilst living with an ex and 'loyal' Georgia Steel proving she is anything but - to the entire nation becoming utterly obsessed with Anton Danyluk, there is nowhere we'd rather be at 9pm on a weeknight.

Yep, it's been a funny ol' season thus far and wait until you learn that the beauty product that had the whole villa in a tizzy retails for just under a fiver. They may be 'All-Star' and have had more PR boxes than hot dinners, but they know a bargain when they see one.

During an exclusive chat for heat's Under The Duvet, dumped Islander, Demi Jones spilled all about her favourite budget beauty buys when filming the hit ITV show.

"I can't get enough of the St Moriz Professional Medium Tanning Mousse - honestly, all day, every day! When I went into the villa, I made sure I had all my bits. It's just so cheap and all the girls were trying to get it from me. No one else brought any fake tan, but obviously, where I'm ginger, I had to bring the goods. Everyone was fighting over it!"

So, a five-pound tanner is responsible for the Love Island lot's textbook-perfect golden hue? You heard it here first, guys.

Dems isn't the only one obsessed with the budget faux tanner.

Chloe Ferry is also a huge fan and hilariously told heat, "It makes me feel like I’ve gone from a two to a ten when I put it on."

Influencer Yasmin Devonport also shared her love for St Moriz during a self-care Sunday chat with heat. “It will change your life, it is just the best. It’s just an easy allrounder, it’s unrivalled,” she praises. “People associate St. Moriz with when you’re 15 when you’d use their Ultra Dark and look like you spent the last three weeks in the Caribbean. It doesn’t go too dark now and gives a really nice deep glow.”