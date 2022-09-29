Ekin-Su’s stylist shares the £26 secret for her ridiculously glossy hair

Love Island 2022 winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, won over the hearts of the nation after spending her summer in the famous Spanish villa, finding love with boyfriend, Davide.
We were all hooked during this year's series to find out where Ekin-Su shopped for her gorj clothes, bikinis and go-to beauty products, but let's not forget about her long, luscious locks.
Carl Bembridge, the go-to celeb hairstylist for Maura Higgins, Billie Shepherd, Molly-Mae, Jacqueline Jossa and Sam Faiers (to name just a few...) recently styled Ekin's hair and we loved the stunnin' result.
Carl took to his Insta story to let us in on his secret for achieving her signature sleek, straight hair. He applied the Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Performance Enhancing Spray (£26) to give Ekin's hair some extra shine and gloss. Safe to say, we're ob-sessed.
Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Performance Enhancing Spray
Apply this lightweight spray on dry hair whenever your want to add a glossy shine to a finished hair look. This spray also protects against heat damage to keep hair looking healthy and feeling nourished. Adds to basket...
Customer review: "This is a brilliant finishing product, I just sprayed it all over by blow dry and it made my hair look super healthy and shiny (it smells amazing, too)."
Ekin-Su has been taking over social media since leaving the villa, after landing deals with clothing brand Oh Polly and a hair extension range with Beauty Works. Our girl is THRIVING.
As well as having super glossy hair, Ekin-Su has been gracing our screens with some seriously flawless make-up looks. Luckily for us, her MUA previously let us in on the go-to products she uses on Ekin, and it's a must-have in any make-up bag.
Ekin's MUA loves the Morphe Continuous Setting Mist (£17), using it during her recent Lorraine appearance, which explains how her make-up stayed looking immaculate during the interview. The more you know.